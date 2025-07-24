Defending Champions Survive, Advance in 2A
Last year, Van Meter rolled through the state tournament field to claim gold in Class 2A.
This summer, the Bulldogs have shown the kind of fight reserved for a champion.
Ava Hohenadel, a senior who homered earlier in the game, drove in Mady Schnell to score the winning run in a 5-4 victory over West Fork Wednesday at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. They will now take on West Lyon Friday night at 5 p.m.
Finley Netten, Hohenadel and Cali Richards each had two hits, as Schnell scored twice and stole two bases. Aniston Netten earned the win, striking out eight over six-plus in relief.
For West Fork, who won its first state tourney game earlier this week, Brylee Dickman went deep and drove in two. Libby Trewin picked up six strikeouts inside the circle.
Late Rally Lifts West Lyon to Final
Sitting tied at 4-all in the sixth, West Lyon plated five runs on its way to a 9-5 victory over Louisa-Muscatine and a spot in the 2A finals.
The Wildcats will take on top-seed and defending champion Van Meter at 5 p.m. Friday night from Rogers Park.
For Van Meter, Reese Kramer had three hits while Braylyn Childress connected on a home run, driving in two on the night. Ella Langenhorst, Leah Blauwet and Katelyn Berentschot each had two hits.
Louisa-Muscatine received a home run from Hannah Kissell as Keely Williams recorded three hits.