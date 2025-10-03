High School

Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Des Moines area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues into Week 6 on October 3rd

No. 3 Dowling Catholic takes on Kennedy on Friday night at 7:00 PM.
There are 55 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Friday, October 3, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 5 Johnston travels to take on the No. 15 Ankeny Hawks in a top-fifteen matchup. Meanwhile, No. 2 Valley hosts Ankeny Centennial at 7:00 PM.

Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

South Tama County (3-2) vs Centerville (5-0) - 6:30 PM

Pekin (5-0) vs North Mahaska (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Nodaway Valley (1-4) vs Southwest Valley (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Madrid (3-2) vs Lynnville-Sully (3-2) - 7:00 PM

East Buchanan (2-3) vs East Marshall (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Martensdale-St. Mary's (1-3) vs Colfax-Mingo (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Central Decatur (2-3) vs ACGC (5-0) - 7:00 PM

Belmond-Klemme (3-2) vs West Fork (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Newman Catholic (2-3) vs BCLUW (1-4) - 7:00 PM

B-G-M (4-1) vs Earlham (3-2) - 7:00 PM

South Hamilton (0-5) vs Pocahontas (1-4) - 7:00 PM

West Marshall (3-2) vs Panorama (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Sioux Center (4-1) vs Webster City (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Ogden (3-2) vs Pleasantville (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Lake Mills (0-5) vs AGWSR (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Spirit Lake (1-4) vs Kuemper (5-0) - 7:00 PM

A-H-S-T (3-2) vs Mt. Ayr (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Interstate 35 (3-2) vs West Central Valley (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Dike-New Hartford (4-1) vs Roland-Story (3-2) - 7:00 PM

South Hardin (5-0) vs Grundy Center (5-0) - 7:00 PM

Davis County (0-5) vs Pella Christian (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Northwest Webster (3-2) vs Emmetsburg (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Louisa-Muscatine (0-5) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Woodward-Granger (4-1) vs Clarke (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Grand View Christian School (3-2) vs Clarinda (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Sioux City North (1-4) vs Urbandale (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Chariton (3-2) vs Van Meter (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Eagle Grove (1-4) vs Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Newton (4-1) vs Pella (5-0) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln (2-3) vs Indianola (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Des Moines Christian (4-1) vs Saydel (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Creston (0-5) vs Harlan (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Fort Dodge (4-1) vs Spencer (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Carroll (2-3) vs Greene County (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Perry (0-5) vs Atlantic (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Carlisle (2-3) vs Gilbert (5-0) - 7:00 PM

Humboldt (2-3) vs Algona (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Johnston (4-1) vs Ankeny (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Lincoln (3-2) vs Ames (0-5) - 7:00 PM

North Polk (4-1) vs Bondurant-Farrar (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Ballard (0-5) vs Des Moines North (2-3) - 7:00 PM

A-D-M (4-1) vs Jefferson (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Des Moines East (1-4) vs Norwalk (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Dowling (4-1) vs Kennedy (3-2) - 7:00 PM

Southeast Polk (3-2) vs Iowa City (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Lewis Central (2-3) vs Boone (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Roosevelt (2-3) vs Sioux City East (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Marshalltown (3-2) vs Waukee (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Ankeny Centennial (3-2) vs Valley (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Nevada (4-1) vs Williamsburg (2-3) - 7:30 PM

Knoxville (1-4) vs Winterset (2-3) - 7:30 PM

Grinnell (2-3) vs Oskaloosa (0-5) - 7:30 PM

Albia (3-2) vs PCM (4-1) - 7:30 PM

Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1) vs Waterloo West (2-3) - 7:30 PM

Wayne (4-1) vs Twin Cedars (1-4) - 9:00 PM

