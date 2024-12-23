Former Iowa prep Payton Petersen played key role for Louisville volleyball
While Louisville came up just short of securing the NCAA volleyball championship, freshman Payton Petersen made a name for herself.
Petersen, the former Dike-New Hartford High School standout, was thrown into action in the semifinals and delivered.
Following the loss of All-American Anna DeBeer, the Cardinals looked to Petersen to fill her shoes. She recorded back-to-back serving aces, had four digs and two kills, with the final one being the winner to secure Louisville’s four-set win over No. 1 Pittsburgh.
The Cardinals would fall to Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.
Payton Petersen watched as Louisville eliminated her mom, UNI
It was an interesting NCAA tourney for Petersen. Along with getting serious action in key situations late, she watched as her new team knocked off her mom.
Petersen’s mother is the head coach at Northern Iowa, Bobbi. Louisville earned a five-set win over the Panthers to stay alive.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter played in 35 sets, including all four vs. Penn State in the finals. She recorded 37 kills this past season, including four vs. the Nittany Lions.