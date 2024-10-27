High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/26/2024)

Defending state champ Garrigan holds on to top spot

Remsen St. Mary's moved one step closer to returning to the UNI-Dome with a win in the playoffs this past Friday night.
1. Bishop Garrigan (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

The defending state champions had no trouble with Tripoli, rolling to a 62-15 victory for their 21st consecutive win.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)

Previous rank: 2

District rival West Bend-Mallard posed no match for the Hawks again, who picked up a 42-8 win to advance.

3. Don Bosco (9-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Dons surpassed the 60-point mark for the fifth straight game, dominating Springville, 66-19.

4. Audubon (9-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Wheelers got slotted into a stacked pod, as they host Woodbine and would take on either Remsen St. Mary’s or CAM next.

5. Lenox (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

It was all Lenox, as they steamrolled through Exira-EHK to pass test No. 1, 72-16.

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

Another unbeaten, Edge-Co nearly scored 100 points vs. BGM, lighting up the scoreboard for 92 on the night.

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1)

Previous rank: 7

The Rebels doubled-up Kee, advancing with a 62-30 victory.

8. Woodbine (8-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Since a tough 46-30 loss to Remsen St. Mary’s, the Tigers have downed East Mills and Collins-Maxwell 126-20. 

