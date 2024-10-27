Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/26/2024)
1. Bishop Garrigan (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The defending state champions had no trouble with Tripoli, rolling to a 62-15 victory for their 21st consecutive win.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)
Previous rank: 2
District rival West Bend-Mallard posed no match for the Hawks again, who picked up a 42-8 win to advance.
3. Don Bosco (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Dons surpassed the 60-point mark for the fifth straight game, dominating Springville, 66-19.
4. Audubon (9-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Wheelers got slotted into a stacked pod, as they host Woodbine and would take on either Remsen St. Mary’s or CAM next.
5. Lenox (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
It was all Lenox, as they steamrolled through Exira-EHK to pass test No. 1, 72-16.
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Another unbeaten, Edge-Co nearly scored 100 points vs. BGM, lighting up the scoreboard for 92 on the night.
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Rebels doubled-up Kee, advancing with a 62-30 victory.
8. Woodbine (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since a tough 46-30 loss to Remsen St. Mary’s, the Tigers have downed East Mills and Collins-Maxwell 126-20.