PGA Championship Prop Bets: Bet on David Puig to be Top LIV Golfer

The 2026 edition of the PGA Championship is set to take place at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania this week, and with it being a major championship, there's a plethora of ways to bet on the event.

You can find my best bets to win in my betting preview, but in this article, we're going to take a look at a few niche prop bets that I think have some value. Let's dive into them.

PGA Championship prop bets

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

David Puig Top LIV Golfer (+930)

Nick Taylor Top Canadian (+215)

Winning Score UNDER 267.5 (+102)

David Puig Top LIV Golfer (+930)

According to DataGolf.com, Aronimink is a perfect course fit for David Puig. He's third behind only Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup in total strokes gained adjustment based on course fit. He's also coming into this event in solid form, finishing runner-up at LIV Mexico, T18 at the Turkish Airlines Open, and T12 at LIV Virginia.

When it comes to other LIV golfers, Jon Rahm hasn't shown up at majors recently, Thomas Detry may not have the firepower to contend, Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the Masters and has been struggling with his irons, and Tyrrell Hatton has been inconsistent at best in 2026.

That could make him a great dark horse bet to finish as the top LIV golfer at +930.

Nick Taylor Top Canadian (+215)

Nick Taylor comes into this week's event quietly in great form. He finished T9 and T14 in the two most recent signature events, and he has a history of bringing his best stuff in big events and competing when the lights are bright.

I'm also not sold on the other Canadians this week. Corey Conners has finished outside the top 30 in his past four starts. Taylor Pendrith hasn't finished inside the top 30 since the Sony Open in January. Sudarshan Yellamaraju has arguably had the best season amongst all Canadians, but with this being his first start at a major, I think he'll struggle.

Winning Score UNDER 267.5 (+102)

There is plenty of talk this week about how difficult Aronimink will play, but whenever I hear that about a major venue we haven’t seen for a while, I feel like it fails to live up to expectations more often than not. Keegan Bradley won here at 20-under-par at the 2018 BMW Championship, and while the setup this week will obviously be more difficult, I fully expect the winning score to be -13 or lower, which is what we need to cash this bet.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!