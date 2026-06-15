Iowa High School Football LB Commits To FCS Program

One of the top Iowa high school football tacklers in the state has made his college decision official.

Dawson Whitinger, who will be a senior in the fall at Ankeny High School, announced on social media that he has committed to the University of South Dakota.

“COMMITTED!,” Whitinger posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “GO Yotes.”

Dawson Whitinger Leads Ankeny Team Looking To Return To Class 5A Playoffs This Fall

Ankeny finished the 2025 Iowa high school football season with a 7-3 record, falling to Southeast Polk in the first round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs, 21-14.

Whitinger completed his junior season for the Hawks with 51 tackles, making 27 solo stops. He had 12 tackles for loss and recorded four quarterback sacks, forcing three fumbles and recovering one.

Future South Dakota Coyote Had 88 Tackles As Sophomore On Defense

During his sophomore season, competing in Class 5A, the state’s largest classification for high school football, Whitinger recorded 88 tackles, including 25 solo stops, 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He also picked off a pass that season.

Ankeny also got Whitinger involved on offense, as he had two carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

According to his X account, Whitinger, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, has been timed in the 100-meter dash at 10.92 and 4.45 in the 40-yard sprint.

Dawson Whitinger Picked South Dakota Over Handful Of Other Division I Offers

Whitinger has also received offers from Colgate, the University of Southern Illinois, the University of Lindenwood and the University of Northern Iowa.

Back in October 2025, Whitinger took in a game experience at South Dakota, receiving an official offer that same day.

South Dakota has since promoted Matt Vitzthum to head coach . Vitzthum was an Iowa high school football standout at Bishop Garrigan, joining the coaching staff of the Coyotes in 2024. He played college football at Wartburg College.

Ankeny Returns Whitinger, Several Others On The Gridiron

Ankeny is poised for a big 2026 season, returning Whitinger, track and field standout Hayden Carlson, Cooper McDowell, Caleb Alhussaini, Grant Fisher, Logan Wirtz, Hunter Minner and a handful of others who got varsity experience last year.

The 2026 schedule for the Hawks will be as difficult as any in the state, opening with state semifinalist Waukee Northwest. They also play Waukee the following week before games with Des Moines Roosevelt, intra-city rival Ankeny Centennial and Sioux City East, who High School On SI Iow a pegged as the No. 1 team in the state power rankings.

Ankeny closes out the season with Johnston, Ames, West Des Moines Valley and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.