Iowa High School Football: Week 0 Roundup
Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season is typically used for scrimmages, both intra-squad and against an opponent.
But for a handful of eight-player teams, the week meant an official contest that will count in the standings.
Here is a recap from Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season:
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley Handle Business
After a solid 2024, expectations around the Iowa Valley program are high entering 2025. And much of that hype centers around Nolan Kriegel, the talented junior dual-threat quarterback.
Kriegel lived up to those expectations in the season opener, guiding the Tigers to a convincing 45-9 victory over Springville. Iowa Valley is expected to be ranked in the initial High School on SI Iowa eight-player Top 8, and they definitely showed why.
A 21-point third quarter put distance between themselves and the Orioles, who are also expected to contend for a playoff bid this season. But Kriegel was too much, as the junior ran 18 times for 212 yards and scored four touchdowns while completing 5 of 7 for 53 and another score.
Chance Hoyt found the end zone and had 57 yards rushing while Dane Smith ran seven times for 59. Kriegel, Hoyt and Smith are all juniors, as is leading receiver Layne Peska, who added two tackles for loss on defense. Hoyt also had two tackles for loss, as Iowa Valley piled up 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage.
East Mills Rallies Past Griswold in Overtime
After falling behind 20-0 early to Griswold, East Mills used a 20-point third to eventually force overtime, winning, 34-32, on a converted two-point attempt.
Mason Camden threw for 128 yards and a touchdown while Jiri Brodigan had 72 yards on the ground with two scores, adding a passing touchdown to Camden. Landon Gibbs also caught a touchdown as Brodigan had four receptions for 55.
Kaleb Mills anchored the defense with two sacks, as Brodigan and Cooper Hagen each had one.
Boyer Valley Blows Past Newell-Fonda, 53-28
Brody Koski is going to be a player to watch, as the junior recorded five total touchdowns in a 53-28 win for Boyer Valley over Newell-Fonda.
Koski ran 13 times for 182 yards and four scores, adding 71 yards passing with a touchdown to Justice Garvis that covered 57 yards. Levi Reineke ran seven times for 121 yards and two more touchdowns, as the Bulldogs averaged almost 12 yards per rush.
Reineke was all over the field on defense, making 18.5 tackles with 16 solo stops. Tristen Burkhart recorded three sacks and Lucas Lantz had one.