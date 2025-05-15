High School

Iowa high school softball: Top freshmen softball players

Waukee Northwest freshman Sophia Schlader was selected for the pool of players eligible for the United States U15 softball team.
May marks the official beginning of high school baseball and softball in the state of Iowa. That might sound wrong to many of you, as Iowa is the only state that participates in the two sports during the summer months.

The season begins here in a few short weeks with games, running through the Fourth of July and near the end of that month with the state championships.

Here is a look at some of the top freshmen softball players in Iowa in alphabetical order:

Aubrey Alstott, Fort Dodge

Alstott went 12-2 inside the circle for the Dodgers, sporting an earned run average just over two. She also had 14 RBI at the plate. 

Shea Benhart, Midland/North Cedar

What a season it was for the youngster, as she hit .544 with 13 doubles and eight triples, driving in 37 while scoring 33 times and striking out just once in 90 at-bats. 

Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian

Bentz put together a .425 batting average with four homers, 36 RBI and 31 hits in all.

Ella Brown, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Brown hit .402 with six homers and 30 RBI last year. 

Sophia Caudle, Davenport Assumption

Caudle found a spot in a stacked Assumption lineup, hitting .445 with 53 hits, 35 runs scored and 20 RBI.

Olivia Chapman, Osage

Chapman sported a batting average of .480 with six homers, 13 doubles and 42 RBI last year.

Toryn Helle, St. Edmond

Helle landed right smack in the middle of a loaded Gael lineup and found her role, hitting .343 with four homers, 14 doubles and two triples. She drove in 32 runs and also saw time inside the circle. 

Kyla Kahl, Lisbon

Kahl was excellent last year, going 23-9 with 142 strikeouts for the Lions.

Rhylann Lessenger, Louisa-Muscatine

All Lessenger did as an eighth-grader was hit .524 with 19 doubles, two homers and a triple, scoring 56 runs while driving in 34.

Peyton Schafer, Riverside

Schafer hit four homers and drove in 28 runs while going 18-8 with 137 strikeouts and an earned run average under three.

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest

An elite player, Schlader is already garnering national recruiting attention. She hit .421 with 18 homers and 10 doubles, driving in 43. Inside the circle, she was 20-6 with 238 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.80.

Laney Welge, North Scott

Welge made an impact as a newcomer, hitting .422 for the Lancers with six doubles, a triple and a home run. She drove in 21 runs on the season.

