Iowa High School Wrestling Program Hires State Champion As New Head Coach

A former Iowa high school state wrestling champion has been named the new head wrestling coach at a powerhouse Class 3A program.

Bettendorf High School announced the hiring of Ben Uker as the new head boys wrestling coach. Uker replaces Dan Knight, who retired following this past season.

“We are excited to have Ben lead our wrestling program,” Bettendorf activities director Zach Shay said in a press release from the school. “He brings elite experience as both a competitor and coach, along with a strong commitment to developing young men.

“His leadership, work ethic and passion for the sport align perfectly with our program’s tradition of excellence. We are confident in the future of Bettendorf Wrestling under his guidance.”

New Bettendorf Head Wrestling Coach Was State Champion At Osage

A graduate of Osage High School, Uker was an individual Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling champion for the Green Devils while also making another finals appearance during his prep career. He won state titles in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, helping Osage to an Iowa High School Athletic Association State Duals team championship and a third place finish, in addition to a runner-up at the individual state tournament.

From there, Uker went on to wrestle for both Dan Gable and Jim Zalesky at the University of Iowa, contributing to four Big Ten Conference team championships and five NCAA Division I National Wrestling Championships between 1994-1999. An NCAA Division I National Wrestling Championships individual qualifier, Uker also placed fourth at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships.

Off the mat, he was awarded the J. Donald McPike Award, a prestigious honor that goes to the senior student-athlete with the highest grade point average.

Ben Uker Has Experience Coaching At College, High School Levels

Uker went on to coach at Augustana College and Heidelberg College, two NCAA Division III programs. He helped the teams win two conference championships and had several individuals earn All-America honor.

Along with his coaching, Uker started training in mixed martial arts at the famed Miletich Fighting Systems under former UFC champion Pat Miletich. He helped train and corner UFC champions and was a member of the Quad City Silverbacks, who earned two World Championships in mixed martial arts.

Uker turned to the high school wrestling scene in 2008, joining the Davenport Assumption High School program as an assistant before taking over as head coach at Pleasant Valley High School. He has worked within the Bettendorf Wrestling youth program, along with sports such as football, basebal land softball.

Knight brought Uker on to the Bettendorf coaching staff this past season as an assistant, where they scored individual state championships, medals and finished second to Southeast Polk in the Class 3A team race at the state tournament.