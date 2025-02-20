High School

Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/20/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for every district in Iowa high school boys basketball

Jack Butler

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Reuben Schlaak plays defense during State Basketball Crossover at Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in West Des Moines.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Reuben Schlaak plays defense during State Basketball Crossover at Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in West Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Iowa high school boys basketball 2025 playoffs continue High School on SI has brackets for every district in Class 2A and Class 2A.

You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Iowa high school boys basketball playoffs.

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times

Substate 1: District 1 and 2 Bracket (select to view)

District 1

No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. No. 4 Kingsley-Pierson

No. 2 South O'Brien vs. No. 3 Gehlen Catholic

District 2

No. 1 Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn vs. No. 4 North Union

No. 2 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 3 Graettinger-Terril

Substate 2: District 3 and 4 Bracket

District 3

No. 1 Bishop Garrigan vs. No. 5 West Fork

No. 2 Northwood-Kensett vs. No. 3 Lake Mills

District 4

No. 1 St. Edmond vs. No. 5 North Butler

No. 3 Janesville vs. No. 7 Tripoli

Substate 3: District 5 and 6 Bracket

District 5

No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 4 Wapsie Valley

No. 2 Prince of Peace Prep vs. No. 3 Bellevue

District 6

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 4 Kee

No. 2 South Winneshiek vs. No. 3 Maquoketa Valley

Substate 4: District 7 and 8 Bracket

District 7

No. 1 Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. No. 5 Stanton

No. 2 Mt. Ayr vs. No. 3 East Mills

District 8

No. 1 Woodbine vs. No. 4 Southwest Valley

No.2 Bedford vs. No. 3 Sidney

Substate 5: District 9 and 10 Bracket

No.1 North Mahaska vs. No. 4 Baxter High School

No. 2 Montezuma vs. No. 3 Sigourney

District 10

No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. No. 4 Waterloo Christian

No. 2 Dunkerton vs. No. 3 Colo-NESCO

Substate 6: District 11 and 12 Bracket

District 11

No. 1 Southeast Warren vs. No. 4 Ankeny Christian Academy

No. 2 Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Earlham

District 12

No. 1 Madrid vs. No. 4 Moravia

No. 2 Lynnville-Sully vs. No. 3 Collins-Maxwell-Baxter

Substate 7: District 13 and 14

District 13

No. 1 Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. No. 5 Stanton

No. 2 Mt. Ayr vs. No. 3 East Mills

District 14

No. 1 Woodbine vs. No. 4 Southwest Valley

No. 2 Bedford vs. No. 3 Sidney

Substate 8: District 15 and 16

District 15

No. 1Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey vs. No. 4 Audubon

No. 2 Ar-We-Va vs. No. 6 IKM/Manning

District 16

No. 1 St. Mary's vs. No. 4 Westwood

No. 2 St. Albert vs. No. 6 Heartland Christian

Class 2A

Substate 1: District 1 and 2

District 1

No. 1 Unity Christian vs. No. 4 Okoboji

No. 2 Emmetsburg vs. No. 3 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

District 2

No. 1 Spirit Lake vs. No. 4 Belmond-Klemme

No. 2 Forest City vs. No. 3 Osage

Substate 2: District 3 and 4

District 3

No. 1 West Lyon vs. No. 5 Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 South Central Calhoun

District 4

No. 1 Ridge View vs. No. 5 Eagle Grove

No. 2 Northwest Webster vs. No. 3 South Hardin

Substate 3: District 5 and 6

District 5

No. 1 Aplington-Parkersburg vs. No. 4 Waukon

No. 2 North Fayette Valley vs. No. 6 Oelwein

District 6

No. 1 cascade vs. No. 4 Anamosa

No. 2 MFL MarMac vs. No. 3 Jesup

Substate 4: District 7 and 8

District 7

No. 1 Grundy Center vs. No. 5 West Branch

No. 2 Regina vs. No. 3 Beckman

District 8

No. 1 Northeast vs. No. 4 West Liberty

No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 3 Lisbon

Substate 5: District 9 and 10

District 9

No. 1 West Burlington vs. No. 4 Central Lee

No. 2 Mid-Prairie vs. No. 3 Mediapolis

District 10

No. 1 Grand View Christian School vs. No. 4 PCM

No. 2 Davis County vs. No. 3 Pella Christian

Substate 6: District 11 and 12

District 11

No. 1 Denver vs. no. 4 Dike-New Hartford

No. 2 Alburnett vs. No. 3 Union

District 12

No. 1 Keumper vs. No. 4 East Marshall

No. 2 West Marshall vs. No. 3 Pleasantville

Substate 7: District 13 and 14

District 13

No. 1 Labia vs. No. 4 Interstate 35

No. 2 Van Meter vs. No. 3 Chariton

District 14

No. 1 Treynor vs. No. 5 Red Oak

No. 2 Underwood vs. No. 3 Clarinda

Substate 8: District 15 and 16

District 15

No. 1 Tri-Center vs. No. 4 East Sac County

No. 2 Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek vs. Southeast Valley

District 16

No. 1 Western Christian vs. No. 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

No. 2 Hinton vs. No. 3 Lawton-Bronson

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Iowa