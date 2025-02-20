Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/20/2025)
With the Iowa high school boys basketball 2025 playoffs continue High School on SI has brackets for every district in Class 2A and Class 2A.
Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times
Substate 1: District 1 and 2 Bracket (select to view)
District 1
No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. No. 4 Kingsley-Pierson
No. 2 South O'Brien vs. No. 3 Gehlen Catholic
District 2
No. 1 Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn vs. No. 4 North Union
No. 2 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 3 Graettinger-Terril
Substate 2: District 3 and 4 Bracket
District 3
No. 1 Bishop Garrigan vs. No. 5 West Fork
No. 2 Northwood-Kensett vs. No. 3 Lake Mills
District 4
No. 1 St. Edmond vs. No. 5 North Butler
No. 3 Janesville vs. No. 7 Tripoli
Substate 3: District 5 and 6 Bracket
District 5
No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 4 Wapsie Valley
No. 2 Prince of Peace Prep vs. No. 3 Bellevue
District 6
No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 4 Kee
No. 2 South Winneshiek vs. No. 3 Maquoketa Valley
Substate 4: District 7 and 8 Bracket
District 7
No. 1 Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. No. 5 Stanton
No. 2 Mt. Ayr vs. No. 3 East Mills
District 8
No. 1 Woodbine vs. No. 4 Southwest Valley
No.2 Bedford vs. No. 3 Sidney
Substate 5: District 9 and 10 Bracket
No.1 North Mahaska vs. No. 4 Baxter High School
No. 2 Montezuma vs. No. 3 Sigourney
District 10
No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. No. 4 Waterloo Christian
No. 2 Dunkerton vs. No. 3 Colo-NESCO
Substate 6: District 11 and 12 Bracket
District 11
No. 1 Southeast Warren vs. No. 4 Ankeny Christian Academy
No. 2 Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. No. 3 Earlham
District 12
No. 1 Madrid vs. No. 4 Moravia
No. 2 Lynnville-Sully vs. No. 3 Collins-Maxwell-Baxter
Substate 7: District 13 and 14
District 13
District 14
Substate 8: District 15 and 16
District 15
No. 1Guthrie Center/Adair-Casey vs. No. 4 Audubon
No. 2 Ar-We-Va vs. No. 6 IKM/Manning
District 16
No. 1 St. Mary's vs. No. 4 Westwood
No. 2 St. Albert vs. No. 6 Heartland Christian
Class 2A
Substate 1: District 1 and 2
District 1
No. 1 Unity Christian vs. No. 4 Okoboji
No. 2 Emmetsburg vs. No. 3 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
District 2
No. 1 Spirit Lake vs. No. 4 Belmond-Klemme
No. 2 Forest City vs. No. 3 Osage
Substate 2: District 3 and 4
District 3
No. 1 West Lyon vs. No. 5 Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 South Central Calhoun
District 4
No. 1 Ridge View vs. No. 5 Eagle Grove
No. 2 Northwest Webster vs. No. 3 South Hardin
Substate 3: District 5 and 6
District 5
No. 1 Aplington-Parkersburg vs. No. 4 Waukon
No. 2 North Fayette Valley vs. No. 6 Oelwein
District 6
No. 1 cascade vs. No. 4 Anamosa
No. 2 MFL MarMac vs. No. 3 Jesup
Substate 4: District 7 and 8
District 7
No. 1 Grundy Center vs. No. 5 West Branch
No. 2 Regina vs. No. 3 Beckman
District 8
No. 1 Northeast vs. No. 4 West Liberty
No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 3 Lisbon
Substate 5: District 9 and 10
District 9
No. 1 West Burlington vs. No. 4 Central Lee
No. 2 Mid-Prairie vs. No. 3 Mediapolis
District 10
No. 1 Grand View Christian School vs. No. 4 PCM
No. 2 Davis County vs. No. 3 Pella Christian
Substate 6: District 11 and 12
District 11
No. 1 Denver vs. no. 4 Dike-New Hartford
No. 2 Alburnett vs. No. 3 Union
District 12
No. 1 Keumper vs. No. 4 East Marshall
No. 2 West Marshall vs. No. 3 Pleasantville
Substate 7: District 13 and 14
District 13
No. 1 Labia vs. No. 4 Interstate 35
No. 2 Van Meter vs. No. 3 Chariton
District 14
No. 1 Treynor vs. No. 5 Red Oak
No. 2 Underwood vs. No. 3 Clarinda
Substate 8: District 15 and 16
District 15
No. 1 Tri-Center vs. No. 4 East Sac County
No. 2 Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek vs. Southeast Valley
District 16
No. 1 Western Christian vs. No. 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
No. 2 Hinton vs. No. 3 Lawton-Bronson
