Iowa softball coach succumbs to cancer battle
Tony Smith was the head softball coach at Waterloo Columbus
Following an 18-month battle with stomach cancer, Waterloo Columbus head softball coach Tony Smith passed away Saturday. He was 44 years old.
A graduate of Waterloo Columbus, his initials were placed on Deviney Waterbury Field while a community vigil was held Sunday night.
After his graduation from Columbus in 1998, Smith served in the United States Navy from 2000-04. Since that time, he had coached wrestling, basketball and softball in the Cedar Valley for nearly two decades.
