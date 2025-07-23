Iowa State Softball: Thrilling Finishes, Dominating Victories
The final quarterfinals of the Iowa high school state softball tournament took place Tuesday night at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
One of the four winners was a lower-seeded team, as host St. Edmond dominated Wapsie Valley, 11-3, in the nightcap.
Behind a towering three-run homer into the darkness by University of Iowa commit Mariah Myers, the Gaels reached the semis for a second consecutive season. Myers was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and three straight intentional walks between her hits.
Faith Shirbroun, Lauren Gibb and Toryn Helle all had three hits, as Gibb and Helle both drove in a pair while Shirbroun scored three times with a pair of steals. Helle also earned the win inside the circle, striking out six.
For Wapsie Valley, who was at state for the first time in nearly 50 years, Taylor Buhr, Peyton Curley and Espyn Decker all had two hits.
Top-Seed Wayne Handles Highland
Ava Whitney and Allie Jo Fortune both drove in two runs, Ella Whitney scored three times and top-seed Wayne advanced to the semifinals with a 7-4 victory over Highland.
Izzie Moore dominated inside the circle, striking out 10. She helped her own cause with an RBI. Brystal Peck and Laney Harvey each drove in a run.
For Highland, Kamryn Fink had three hits and two runs as Adisyn Prottsman had two hits and drove in a pair.
Riverside Scores in All Five Innings in Win
Each time Riverside came to the plate, they scored runs, including a five-spot to begin a 14-6 win in five over Newell-Fonda.
Adaline Martens had three hits and scored twice while Peyton Schafer and Elly Henderson each had two hits and drove in two runs. Lilli Read also had a pair of RBI while Sophia Fenner scored three times and Kayden Schnack twice.
Newell-Fonda, who also scored in four of the five innings, was led by Kinzee Hinders, as the leadoff hitter had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Anna Mercer also had two hits.
Clarksville Walks Off Against Mason City Newman
Catelynn Lodge scored the game-winning run to send Clarksville to the final four and leave Mason City Newman stunned, 5-4 in eight innings.
Lodge dropped a ball into the outfield for what should have been a simple hit. But it got away from the outfielder, allowing Lodge to score standing. She finished 2-for-4, as Emmalee Manwarren had three hits.
Claire Lodge was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, as Hannah Wangsness added two hits with an RBI.
For Newman, Sami Kruckenberg struck out six and scored two runs, Leah Brown had three RBI on two hits and both Brooke Bleile and Rozlyn Jaspersen each had two hits.