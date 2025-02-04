High School

Latest IHSAA boys basketball rankings released

Dana Becker

Trevin Jirak and West Des Moines Valley are ranked second in the latest IHSAA poll.
The importance of the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings will come into play here shortly when district assignments are released. 

For now, they are just a fun way to look at potential matchups at state.

All four No. 1 teams remained the same in the latest release in Cedar Falls, Clear Lake, Hull Western Christian and Bellevue Marquette.

Unbeaten Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln is seventh in Class 4A behind Cedar Falls, defending state champion West Des Moines Valley, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar, Waukee Northwest and Dubuque Senior.

Rounding out the 4A Top 10 is Waukee, Ames and Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Clear Lake is one of two unbeatens in 3A alongside Knoxville, who is third behind the Lions and Decorah. Ballard, MOC-Floyd Valley, Storm Lake, ADM, Waverly-Shell Rock, Pella and Cedar Rapids Xavier are also ranked.

Grundy Center has yet to be topped in 2A, checking in at No. 5 behind Hull Western Christian, Carroll Kuemper, Unity Christian and West Lyon. Behind the Spartans are Grand View Christian, Cascade, Treynor, Aplington-Parkersburg and West Burlington.

Both No. 1 Bellevue Marquette and second-ranked Madrid have yet to taste defeat in 1A with MMCRU, Woodbine, ACGC, Remsen St. Mary’s, St. Edmond, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Bishop Garrigan and North Linn finishing up the Top 10.

High School on SI has its own class-by-class rankings and power rankings.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings:

IHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(February 3)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 4. Linn-Mar; 5. Waukee Northwest; 6. Dubuque Senior; 7. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 8. Waukee; 9. Ames; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. Knoxville; 4. Ballard; 5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 6. Storm Lake; 7. ADM; 8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 9. Pella; 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. Unity Christian; 4. West Lyon; 5. Grundy Center; 6. Grand View Christian; 7. Cascade; 8. Treynor; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. West Burlington.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. Woodbine; 5. ACGC; 6. Remsen St. Mary’s; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 9. Bishop Garrigan; 10. North Linn

