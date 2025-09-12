Several Newcomers Join Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
All five No. 1 teams remain the same this week
The third edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Iowa high school volleyball rankings feature a handful of newcomers, as all five No. 1 teams remain the same from the previous week.
Joining the rankings are Linn-Mar, Solon, Waverly-Shell Rock, Unity Christian, Williamsburg, Missouri Valley and West Monona.
Holding firm at the top spots this week are Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A).
Here are the latest IGHSAU Iowa high school volleyball rankings:
Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
(Week 3)
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- Iowa City West
- Pleasant Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Falls
- West Des Moines Valley
- Johnston
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Linn-Mar
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Pella
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- Sioux Center
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Solon
- Marion
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- ADM
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Ballard
- Nevada
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Mid-Prairie
- Cherokee
- West Delaware
- Humboldt
- Kuemper Catholic
- Wilton
- Red Oak
- Clarinda
- Roland-Story
- Unity Christian
- Williamsburg
- Center Point-Urbana
- Mount Vernon
Class 2A
- Denver
- Hinton
- Dike-New Hartford
- Grundy Center
- Union
- Beckman Catholic
- Riverside
- Iowa City Regina
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Jesup
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Missouri Valley
- Emmetsburg
- Treynor
Class 1A
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- North Tama
- Saint Ansgar
- Janesville
- Springville
- East Mills
- BCLUW
- Fremont-Mills
- Dunkerton
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Sidney
- Southeast Warren
- Boyden-Hull
- Ankeny Christian
- West Monona
