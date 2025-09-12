High School

Several Newcomers Join Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

All five No. 1 teams remain the same this week

Iowa City Liberty's Ellie Wilson spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Kailyn Meester (9) and Rylee Reicks (8) during a tournament at Ankeny Centennial High School on Aug. 30, 2025, in Ankeny.
Iowa City Liberty's Ellie Wilson spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Kailyn Meester (9) and Rylee Reicks (8) during a tournament at Ankeny Centennial High School on Aug. 30, 2025, in Ankeny. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Iowa high school volleyball rankings feature a handful of newcomers, as all five No. 1 teams remain the same from the previous week.

Joining the rankings are Linn-Mar, Solon, Waverly-Shell Rock, Unity Christian, Williamsburg, Missouri Valley and West Monona. 

Holding firm at the top spots this week are Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A).

Here are the latest IGHSAU Iowa high school volleyball rankings:

Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

(Week 3)

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. Waukee
  4. Ankeny
  5. Iowa City West
  6. Pleasant Valley
  7. Iowa City Liberty
  8. Dowling Catholic
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. West Des Moines Valley
  11. Johnston
  12. Bettendorf
  13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  14. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  15. Linn-Mar

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Pella
  3. North Scott
  4. Norwalk
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  7. MOC-Floyd Valley
  8. Waverly-Shell Rock
  9. Solon
  10. Marion
  11. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  12. ADM
  13. Dallas Center-Grimes
  14. Ballard
  15. Nevada

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Mid-Prairie
  4. Cherokee
  5. West Delaware
  6. Humboldt
  7. Kuemper Catholic
  8. Wilton
  9. Red Oak
  10. Clarinda
  11. Roland-Story
  12. Unity Christian
  13. Williamsburg
  14. Center Point-Urbana
  15. Mount Vernon

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Hinton
  3. Dike-New Hartford
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Union
  6. Beckman Catholic
  7. Riverside
  8. Iowa City Regina
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Jesup
  11. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  12. Wapsie Valley
  13. Missouri Valley
  14. Emmetsburg
  15. Treynor

Class 1A

  1. Holy Trinity Catholic
  2. North Tama
  3. Saint Ansgar
  4. Janesville
  5. Springville
  6. East Mills
  7. BCLUW
  8. Fremont-Mills
  9. Dunkerton
  10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  11. Sidney
  12. Southeast Warren
  13. Boyden-Hull
  14. Ankeny Christian
  15. West Monona

