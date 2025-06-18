South Tama softball ends incredible losing streak with dominating win
For the first time since 2016, the South Tama High School softball team owns a conference victory on the resume.
According to a report by Jeff Linder of The Cedar Rapids Gazette, the Trojans ended a 151-game WaMaC Conference losing skid with an 11-1 victory in five innings over Vinton-Shellsburg earlier this week. South Tama would lose the nightcap of the doubleheader.
In the win, the Trojans also snapped an 80-game overall losing streak that dated back to the 2021 season.
South Tama’s last league victory came on June 27, 2016 when they defeated Williamsburg. Since that time, Williamsburg has a state softball championship and become one of the top programs in Class 3A.
As for the last win overall, that happened on June 26, 2021 with a victory over Eagle Grove.
South Tama had gone 0-31 each of the past two seasons after not fielding a team in 2022. The Trojans had three consecutive years of winning at least 11 games from 2012-14, but have not won more than six in a year since.