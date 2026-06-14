Top Iowa High School Football Running Back Makes College Commitment

One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football players in the state is no longer that after making his college decision official.

Cedar Rapids Prairie High School’s Dawson Kahl announced on social media that he has committed to Central Michigan University. Kahl plays both running back and linebacker for the Hawks at the Class 5A level of Iowa high school football .

“Excited to announce my commitment to play football at Central Michigan University!” Kahl posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Go time!!!”

Dawson Kahl Ran For Team-High1,049 Yards As A Junior In 2025

Kahl helped Cedar Rapids Prairie go 6-4 last fall, rushing for a team-high 1,049 yards and eight touchdowns on 139 carries. He shared the backfield with seniors David Fason and BJay Bush, Jr. for the Hawks, who ran 341 times for 2,046 yards.

Kahl also caught six passes for 31 yards.

Top Iowa High School Football Running Back Started His Prep Career At Iowa City High

As a sophomore playing for Iowa City High, Kahl rushed 145 times for 941 yards, scoring 17 touchdowns while catching two passes for 43 yards.

Central Michigan extended an official offer to Kahl back in early May, a few days after they stopped by and watched him compete. He also received offers from Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State and Northern Iowa over the past several months.

Dawson Kahl Also Ran At State Track Meet For Hawks

Kahl also runs track for Cedar Rapids Prairie, competing at the state track and field championships this past spring in the 100-meter dash and on both the 4x100-meter and sprint medley relays.

Cedar Rapids Prairie will have several key players back this coming fall including starting quarterback Cael Kongshaug, as he threw for 1,654 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing over 67 percent of his passes.

Kahl will be joined in the backfield by Kongshaug, Colt Hobson and Dane Mai. Hobson ran for 159 yards and Mai had 92, with both scoring two touchdowns each. Drew Bennis was the leadin receiver as a junior with 522 yards and four TDs, as Tae Alexander had 309 and a team-high six touchdowns.

On defense, the Hawks will include Colt Hobson, Carsyn Hand, Owen Marxen, Wesley Koppes, Max Patterson, Tanner Carroll and Jayden Stumpff.

Cedar Rapids Prairie Opens 2026 Season With Linn-Mar At Home

Cedar Rapids Prairie opens the season with back-to-back home games vs. Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy. They are at Bettendorf and state title contender Waukee Northwest before returning home to host Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

The remaining schedule includes road trips to Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City West around home dates with Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior.