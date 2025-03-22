Top returning girls sprinters in Iowa high school track
Speed, speed and more speed; that is what these athletes bring to the track this spring.
While the weather never seems to make it easy, when we do get those nice days, look for these names in the results under the 100- and 200-meter dash events.
Here is a look at some of the top girl sprinters set to return to the track in Iowa this spring:
Carson Bohonek, Bettendorf, senior
The top returning finisher in the 4A 100 last year, Bohonek was third in 12.47.
Abigale Chapman, Chariton, senior
Chapman landed in the Top 8 of 2A last year in the 100, placing eighth in 13.18.
Grace Erick, Sioux City East, senior
Erick will try to build on her eighth place finish in the 4A 200 last year where she went 25.86.
Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie, junior
Evans finished fifth as a sophomore in the 2A 100, going 12.96 while also finishing fifth in the 200 in 26.06.
Maddie Fehr, West Bend-Mallard, junior
Look for more out of Fehr this spring after placing seventh in the 1A 100 last year in 13.16. She also placed sixth in the 200 in 26.59.
Ava Gehrking, English Valleys, sophomore
In her state debut, Gehrking raced to a fifth in the 100 in 1A with a time of 13.03.
Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, sophomore
Just a freshman, Goldsberry was incredible last season, placing fifth in the 100 in 4A in 12.52.
Kelly Grobstich, Davenport Assumption, senior
Grobstich looks to carry over the momentum from a strong basketball campaign. She was third in 3A in the 100 last spring in 12.52 and placed third in the 200 in 25.61.
Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley, junior
Hansen went 25.28 in the 4A 200 at state last year, placing second.
Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, sophomore
Should we be surprised a Kacmarynski is an incredible athlete? Rachel won the 100 in 2A last year, going 12.61 in the finals.
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda, senior
We could get another showdown between Kacmarynski and Knight, who was third in the finals last year in 12.79. She also placed third in the 200 in 25.90.
Kenzie Lovell, Marion, senior
As a junior, Lovell placed fourth in 3A in the 100, going 12.72 in the finals.
Kloe Nissen, Don Bosco, sophomore
Nissen made a splash in her state debut, taking fourth in the 1A 100 in 13.01 while placing third in the 200 in 25.95.
Paige Richards, Madrid, sophomore
The next Tiger sprinter, Richards led a pack of freshman in the 1A 100 finals, placing third in 12.80.
Ayrissa Robinson, Waukee Northwest, sophomore
Robinson finished eighth in the 100 in 4A as a ninth-grader, going 12.67 in the finals.
Asia Russell, Cedar Rapids Prairie, senior
Another Top 8 finisher from the 4A 100 back in the fold this spring, Russell was seventh last year in 12.61.
Alex Scott, Mount Pleasant, junior
Expect more of the same from Scott, as she was eighth in the 100 finals of 3A as a sophomore in 12.91.
Rya Scott, Hillcrest, junior
Scott locked up a medal as a sophomore in the 1A 100, placing sixth in 13.13.
Annie Smith, Dowling, senior
Smith locked up fifth in the 4A 200 as a junior, going 25.51.
Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, junior
Stiefel capped off a strong sophomore season by placing sixth in the 4A 100 in 12.59.
Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-Floyd Valley, junior
Tooker locked up a fifth in the 3A 100 a season ago with a time of 12.72.
Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian
Van Wyke forms a pretty speedy duo with her teammate Kacmarynski, as she won the 200 in 2A in 25.24 as a sophomore.
Miley Wells, Okoboji, junior
Wells made it into the finals and finished seventh last year in 2A in the 100, going 13.18.
Maddie Weston, Nodaway Valley, senior
Weston was eighth in the 100 for 1A a season ago with a finals time of 13.24.
Taylor Wing, Maquoketa, senior
Wing looks to end her career with more medals after she was seventh in the 100 in 3A last year, going 12.85. She also placed seventh in the 200 in 26.15.
Avery Winter, Waukee Northwest, senior
Winter earned a medal in the 4A 200 last year, clocking a time of 25.60 to place sixth.