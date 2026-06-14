Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (6/14/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 8-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 21. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard softball

The senior had a perfect night at the plate in a 12-10 win over MVAOCOU, going 3-for-3 with three home runs, driving in eight with a walk.

Rylee Maher, Clarinda softball

Maher, a freshman, was incredible in a 10-9 victory vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, finishing 5-for-6 with four singles, a double and three runs scored, driving in two.

Adalyn Atanasu, Tri-Center softball

Atanasu scored seven runs, recording three hits, working two walks and reaching on an error. She also drove in four runs with her two doubles.

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg softball

Eglseder continues to post incredible numbers, as the senior recorded 21 strikeouts in a 13-inning win over Bellevue Marquette Catholic. She allowed just four hits and two walks, with both runs being unearned.

Zander Hansen, West Fork baseball

Hansen had three doubles, two singles, scored five runs and drove in four more in a 15-4 triumph over Osage.

Caden Nepple, Lewis Central baseball

Nepple did a little bit of everything for the Titans, finishing 5-for-5 at the plate with seven RBI and three runs scored, recording a home run and four singles.

Clayton Noah, Woodward-Granger baseball

Noah struck out 17 of the 27 batters he faced vs. West Central Valley, needing just 96 pitches to get the win.

Gia Baldiviezo, Hudson girls soccer

Baldiviezo was named the captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team at state, helping Hudson scored a victory over Denver. She made her penalty kick and also had the game-winning goals in a 1-0 win in the semifinals over Aplington-Parkersburg.

Madelyn Cory, North Polk girls soccer

Cory had the only goal in a 1-0 win in the Class 2A state finals for the Comets over North Scott. She was named to the all-tournament team.

Cora Sundet, Waukee Northwest girls soccer

Sundet scored in the 29th minute and again two minutes later, helping the Wolves win the Class 3A state title with a 2-1 victory over West Des Moines Valley.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.