Who Earned Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year Honors?
High School on SI Iowa asked our readers to crown the Iowa high school volleyball player of the year in each of the five classifications within the state.
Over 123,000 votes were tallied between the five polls, and we now have our five winners.
5A Player of the Year: Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny
Hailey Wiederin from Ankeny and Grace Knock from Cedar Rapids Prairie battled vote-for-vote in Class 5A, with Wiederin coming out ahead. She had 38 percent of the votes and Knock finished with 31. Lila Eastvold of Iowa City West, Ava Jones from Waterloo West and Isabelle Kremer of Pleasant Valley rounded out the Top 5.
4A Player of the Year: Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk
In 4A, Norwalk’s Elle Hatlevig ran away with the award, garnering over 56 percent of all the votes cast. Clear Creek-Amana’s Averie Lower was second and Gwen Farley from Dallas Center-Grimes was third.
3A Player of the Year: Jocelyn O'Neal, Red Oak
The 3A race was between Jocelyn O’Neal of Red Oak and Ellah Derrer from Davenport Assumption, as O’Neal prevailed with over 43 percent of the votes. Derrer was second followed by Jovi Evans of Mid-Prairie and Addy Wolfswinkel from Cherokee.
2A Player of the Year: Reese Naeve, Regina Catholic
A late climb by Reese Naeve of Regina Catholic gave her the 2A title, as Naeve secured 44 percent of the votes. Sydney Somers from Riverside was second and Stella Largent of ACGC finished third.
1A Player of the Year: Mya Wagner, Wapello
Earning the 1A award was Mya Wagner from Wapello, as she garnered just over 54 percent. Adalyn Kruse from Holy Trinity Catholic was second and Aubree Shields of Mount Ayr finished third.
Thank you to all who took the time to vote in our Iowa high school volleyball player of the year polls.