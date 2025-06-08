High School

Who’s the Top Returning Iowa Class 3A High School Football Defensive Player in 2025? Vote Now

Here are 10 of the top returning 3A defensive players in Iowa high school football

Cael Donahe of Humboldt is one of the top returning defensive players in Class 3A in Iowa high school football.
We have highlighted some of the top returning offensive players in Iowa high school football with looks at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

But that is only one side of the game.

Here is a look at 10 of the top returning Class 3A defensive players, with an emphasis placed on players not previously mentioned in offensive articles. These are based on the 2024-25 school year and classification, Voting ends July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Jaxon Anderson, Mount Vernon, Junior

Part of a group that really attacked the quarterback, Anderson finished his 11th-grade campaign with 8.5 sacks to go along with 14 tackles for loss and 70 stops in all.

Luke Argo, Davenport Assumption, Junior

Argo locked on to ballcarriers a year ago, recording 65 of his 78 tackles as solo stops with two sacks.

Mason Claus, Keokuk, Junior

Claus came knocking all season, as he recorded 79.5 tackles including 51 solos with 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Cael Donahe, Humboldt, Junior

Donahe will be a force to deal with once more, as the Wildcat recorded 76.5 tackles with 9.5 for loss last year.

Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt, Sophomore

Since entering the lineup as a freshman, Hendricks has dominated. He recorded 66 tackles with 16.5 for loss and five sacks a season ago.

Kyler Jensen, Solon, Junior

Jensen locked up 10 tackles for loss among his 63.5 total stops, with 42 solos and 3.5 sacks.

Caden Lester, Bishop Heelan, Junior

Lester did damage with his four interceptions, racking up 132 yards with one taken back for a pick-6.

Christopher Meyer, Independence, Junior

Meyer was all over opposing wide receivers, picking off six passes, which tied for the 3A lead.

Gavin Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Junior

Warren tied for the 3A lead with six interceptions a season ago.

Will Welbes, Dubuque Wahlert, Junior

Welbes returns after helping Wahlert win a state title last year having recorded 88 tackles with five sacks and 11 stops for loss.

