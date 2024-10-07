Kansas high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Kansas high school football has come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out its updated KSHSAA computer rankings for the best teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each of the KSHSAA classifications? Here are SBLive's latest Kansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 7, 2024:
KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
KSHSAA CLASS 6A | KSHSAA CLASS 5A
KSHSAA CLASS 4A | KSHSAA CLASS 3A
KSHSAA CLASS 2A | KSHSAA CLASS 1A
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1 | 8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
