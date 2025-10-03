Kansas (KSHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

High School

There are 156 games scheduled across Kansas on Friday, October 3, including 18 games featuring pre-season statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas High School Football Scoreboard.

Kansas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Kansas high school football moves on to Week 5.

KSHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 20 Class 6A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night is Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs Southeast.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 29 Class 5A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025 being highlighted by Ottawa vs Spring Hill.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 23 Class 4A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night is Bishop Miege traveling to Aquinas.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 24 Class 3A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025 being highlighted by Scott vs Hugoton.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 30 Class 2A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night is Osage City vs Council Grove.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

KSHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 27 Class 1A high school football games in Kansas on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Nemaha Central vs Oskaloosa, starts at 7 p.m.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

