Kentucky High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Kentucky high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Kentucky's high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
KHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Campbellsville (8-1)
2. Raceland (8-1)
3. Kentucky Country Day (7-1)
4. Middlesboro (8-0)
5. Pikeville (6-3)
6. Sayre (8-1)
7. Holy Cross (9-0)
8. Williamsburg (5-3)
9. Nicholas County (7-2)
10. Newport (5-4)
11. Paris (5-4)
12. Newport Central Catholic (5-4)
13. Hazard (4-5)
14. Holy Cross (4-5)
15. Bethlehem (4-5)
16. Paintsville (5-4)
17. Phelps (5-3)
18. Russellville (4-5)
19. Bishop Brossart (4-5)
20. Lynn Camp (5-4)
21. Pineville (4-5)
22. Fairview (4-5)
23. Bellevue (5-4)
24. Eminence (3-6)
25. Ludlow (3-6)
KHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Owensboro Catholic (8-1)
2. Belfry (8-1)
3. Prestonsburg (9-0)
4. Mayfield (8-1)
5. Lexington Christian (6-3)
6. Somerset (8-1)
7. Beechwood (8-1)
8. Breathitt County (7-2)
9. Martin County (7-2)
10. Danville (7-2)
11. Hancock County (6-3)
12. Knott County Central (6-2)
13. Monroe County (6-3)
14. Crittenden County (6-3)
15. Green County (6-3)
16. Bracken County (6-3)
17. Caldwell County (6-3)
18. Shelby Valley (4-5)
19. Washington County (5-4)
20. W.E.B. DuBois Academy (4-5)
21. Betsy Layne (3-6)
22. Metcalfe County (2-7)
23. Leslie County (2-7)
24. East Ridge (2-7)
25. Walton-Verona (4-5)
KHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Bell County (9-0)
2. Christian Academy-Louisville (9-0)
3. Murray (9-0)
4. Lawrence County (8-1)
5. Lloyd Memorial (9-0)
6. Glasgow (9-0)
7. Lexington Catholic (6-2)
8. Rockcastle County (8-1)
9. Bourbon County (8-1)
10. Russell (8-1)
11. Letcher County Central (6-3)
12. Bardstown (6-3)
13. East Carter (7-2)
14. Hart County (7-2)
15. Union County (5-4)
16. Central (4-5)
17. Estill County (5-4)
18. Garrard County (5-3)
19. Knox Central (4-5)
20. DeSales (4-5)
21. Powell County (3-6)
22. Fleming County (5-4)
23. Henry County (4-5)
24. Larue County (4-5)
25. Carroll County (4-5)
KHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Johnson Central (10-0)
2. Boyle County (8-1)
3. Paducah Tilghman (8-1)
4. Highlands (8-2)
5. Logan County (8-1)
6. Franklin County (9-0)
7. Corbin (6-3)
8. Covington Catholic (7-3)
9. Lincoln County (7-2)
10. Elizabethtown (7-2)
11. Taylor County (7-2)
12. Ashland Blazer (6-3)
13. Marion County (6-3)
14. Harlan County (6-3)
15. Boyd County (6-3)
16. North Oldham (8-1)
17. Spencer County (6-3)
18. Franklin-Simpson (6-3)
19. John Hardin (5-4)
20. Nelson County (5-4)
21. Valley (7-2)
22. Greenup County (3-6)
23. Perry County Central (3-6)
24. Calloway County (5-4)
25. Russell County (3-6)
KHSAA High School Football Region 5A Rankings
1. Woodford County (8-1)
2. Pulaski County (7-2)
3. North Laurel (7-2)
4. Owensboro (7-2)
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins (7-2)
6. South Laurel (8-2)
7. Cooper (6-3)
8. Scott County (7-3)
9. Apollo (5-4)
10. Collins (7-3)
11. Atherton (8-1)
12. West Jessamine (6-3)
13. Bowling Green (4-5)
14. Greenwood (5-4)
15. South Oldham (5-4)
16. Graves County (3-6)
17. Fairdale (4-4)
18. Barren County (4-5)
19. Dixie Heights (4-5)
20. Marshall County (3-6)
21. Conner (3-6)
22. Montgomery County (3-6)
23. Muhlenberg County (4-5)
24. Anderson County (3-6)
25. Butler (3-6)
KHSAA High School Football Region 6A Rankings
1. South Warren (9-0)
2. DuPont Manual (7-2)
3. Trinity (8-2)
4. St. Xavier (6-3)
5. Frederick Douglass (6-3)
6. Madison Central (6-3)
7. Ryle (6-3)
8. Male (6-3)
9. George Rogers Clark (6-4)
10. McCracken County (5-4)
11. Hopkinsville (5-4)
12. Ballard (4-5)
13. Bullitt East (5-4)
14. Simon Kenton (5-4)
15. Bryan Station (3-6)
16. Oldham County (5-4)
17. North Hardin (4-5)
18. Tates Creek (4-5)
19. Lafayette (5-4)
20. Henderson County (4-5)
21. Campbell County (3-6)
22. Daviess County (4-5)
23. Fern Creek (4-5)
24. Meade County (2-7)
25. Pleasure Ridge Park (1-8)
