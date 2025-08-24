High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 23, 2025

See every final score from Saturday of Week 1 in Kentucky high school football

 The 2025 Kentucky high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Boyle County 48, Bullitt East 7

Corbin 42, Linton-Stockton 20

Hazard 46, Montgomery County 14

Ironton 63, Shelby Valley 0

Johnson Central 47, Letcher County Central 6

Middlesboro 50, Breathitt County 36

Northeast 35, Christian County 14

Oldham County 41, DeSales 21

Owensboro Catholic 23, Bowling Green 17

Pulaski County 44, Henderson County 21

South Laurel 33, Somerset 22

Tates Creek 66, Mercer County 29

Taylor County 27, Metcalfe County 0

Wayne County 48, Paul Laurence Dunbar 13

CJ Vafiadis
