Kentucky high school football final scores, results — August 23, 2025
See every final score from Saturday of Week 1 in Kentucky high school football
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Boyle County 48, Bullitt East 7
Corbin 42, Linton-Stockton 20
Hazard 46, Montgomery County 14
Ironton 63, Shelby Valley 0
Johnson Central 47, Letcher County Central 6
Middlesboro 50, Breathitt County 36
Northeast 35, Christian County 14
Oldham County 41, DeSales 21
Owensboro Catholic 23, Bowling Green 17
Pulaski County 44, Henderson County 21
South Laurel 33, Somerset 22
Tates Creek 66, Mercer County 29
Taylor County 27, Metcalfe County 0
Wayne County 48, Paul Laurence Dunbar 13
