Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 19, 2025
Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
Anderson County 43, Carroll County 13
Ashland Blazer 42, Russell 0
Atherton 28, Eastern 0
Ballard 35, Fern Creek 8
Bell County 40, Whitley County 6
Belfry 41, Pikeville 3
Bellevue 31, Iroquois 0
Betsy Layne 42, Floyd County 24
Bethlehem 52, Garrard County 42
Bourbon County 55, Scott 22
Bowling Green 42, Barren County 7
Breckinridge County 57, Thomas Nelson 26
Breathitt County 48, Letcher County Central 28
Bryan Station 35, Tates Creek 14
Bullitt East 41, Central 20
Campbellsville 21, Hazard 18
Casey County 35, Clinton County 30
Charleston 40, Ballard Memorial 7
Christian Academy-Louisville 55, Central Hardin 6
Clay County 28, Rowan County 21
Collins 37, Meade County 7
Covington Catholic 42, Beechwood 14
Danville 21, Washington County 6
DeSales 44, Southern 0
Dixie Heights 46, Henry Clay 24
DuPont Manual 42, Cooper 17
East Carter 41, West Carter 14
Elder 26, St. Xavier 24
Elizabethtown 34, Nelson County 31
Eminence 27, Trimble County 16
Estill County 24, Montgomery County 14
Franklin County 61, Shelby County 0
Frederick Douglass 28, Corbin 7
Glasgow 49, Adair County 0
Grant County 48, Pendleton County 27
Greenfield 57, Fulton County 34
Greenup County 52, Fleming County 14
Greenwood 42, Grayson County 19
Hancock County 42, Tell City 7
Harlan 18, Berea 14
Harlan County 36, McCreary Central 13
Harrison County 28, Walton-Verona 7
Hart County 22, Edmonson County 14
Henderson County 7, Daviess County 6
Highlands 28, Ryle 24
Holy Cross 35, Bullitt Central 33
Jeffersontown 50, Caverna 12
John Hardin 30, Marion County 29
Johnson Central 50, Pulaski County 30
Knott County Central 54, Phelps 12
Larue County 44, Butler County 18
Leslie County 28, East Ridge 20
Lexington Christian 28, Lexington Catholic 21
Lincoln County 40, East Jessamine 37
Lloyd Memorial 49, Campbell County 24
Logan County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Ludlow 29, Gallatin County 26
Lynn Camp 51, Jackson County 0
Madison Central 34, Scott County 14
Martin County High School 40, Shelby Valley 20
Mason County 21, Boone County 13
Mayfield 42, Crittenden County 7
McCracken County 49, Union County 25
Middlesboro 46, Cloudland 14
Monroe County 31, Metcalfe County 14
Murray 48, Russellville 6
Newport 24, Paris 21
Nicholas County 30, Bishop Brossart 7
North Hardin 48, Valley 8
North Laurel 21, Lawrence County 0
North Oldham 48, Seneca 6
Owensboro 49, Graves County 14
Owensboro Catholic 56, Bardstown 30
Paintsville 50, Frankfort 6
Pineville 30, Morgan County 12
Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Butler 17
Prestonsburg 44, Pike County Central 14
Raceland 56, Newport Central Catholic 27
Rockcastle County 42, Madison Southern 7
Sayre 35, Bracken County 0
Shawnee 48, Fort Knox 6
Simon Kenton 35, Conner 14
Somerset 35, Green County 6
South Laurel 38, Wayne County 13
South Oldham 14, Oldham County 11
South Warren 33, Hopkinsville 21
Southwestern 53, Mercer County 30
Spencer County 14, Fairdale 10
St. Francis DeSales 35, George Rogers Clark 21
Taylor County 48, Russell County 14
Trinity 46, Male 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 44, Western 6
Warren Central 44, Ohio County 0
West Jessamine 26, Lafayette 13
Western Hills 35, Dayton 30
Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0
Woodford County 35, Heritage 17
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here