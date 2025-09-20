High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from this week of Kentucky high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Ryle junior goes after Cooper senior as Cooper defeated Ryle 20-13 in KHSAA high school football Sept. 5, 2025 at Ryle High School, Union, Ky.
Ryle junior goes after Cooper senior as Cooper defeated Ryle 20-13 in KHSAA high school football Sept. 5, 2025 at Ryle High School, Union, Ky. / James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Anderson County 43, Carroll County 13

Ashland Blazer 42, Russell 0

Atherton 28, Eastern 0

Ballard 35, Fern Creek 8

Bell County 40, Whitley County 6

Belfry 41, Pikeville 3

Bellevue 31, Iroquois 0

Betsy Layne 42, Floyd County 24

Bethlehem 52, Garrard County 42

Bourbon County 55, Scott 22

Bowling Green 42, Barren County 7

Breckinridge County 57, Thomas Nelson 26

Breathitt County 48, Letcher County Central 28

Bryan Station 35, Tates Creek 14

Bullitt East 41, Central 20

Campbellsville 21, Hazard 18

Casey County 35, Clinton County 30

Charleston 40, Ballard Memorial 7

Christian Academy-Louisville 55, Central Hardin 6

Clay County 28, Rowan County 21

Collins 37, Meade County 7

Covington Catholic 42, Beechwood 14

Danville 21, Washington County 6

DeSales 44, Southern 0

Dixie Heights 46, Henry Clay 24

DuPont Manual 42, Cooper 17

East Carter 41, West Carter 14

Elder 26, St. Xavier 24

Elizabethtown 34, Nelson County 31

Eminence 27, Trimble County 16

Estill County 24, Montgomery County 14

Franklin County 61, Shelby County 0

Frederick Douglass 28, Corbin 7

Glasgow 49, Adair County 0

Grant County 48, Pendleton County 27

Greenfield 57, Fulton County 34

Greenup County 52, Fleming County 14

Greenwood 42, Grayson County 19

Hancock County 42, Tell City 7

Harlan 18, Berea 14

Harlan County 36, McCreary Central 13

Harrison County 28, Walton-Verona 7

Hart County 22, Edmonson County 14

Henderson County 7, Daviess County 6

Highlands 28, Ryle 24

Holy Cross 35, Bullitt Central 33

Jeffersontown 50, Caverna 12

John Hardin 30, Marion County 29

Johnson Central 50, Pulaski County 30

Knott County Central 54, Phelps 12

Larue County 44, Butler County 18

Leslie County 28, East Ridge 20

Lexington Christian 28, Lexington Catholic 21

Lincoln County 40, East Jessamine 37

Lloyd Memorial 49, Campbell County 24

Logan County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Ludlow 29, Gallatin County 26

Lynn Camp 51, Jackson County 0

Madison Central 34, Scott County 14

Martin County High School 40, Shelby Valley 20

Mason County 21, Boone County 13

Mayfield 42, Crittenden County 7

McCracken County 49, Union County 25

Middlesboro 46, Cloudland 14

Monroe County 31, Metcalfe County 14

Murray 48, Russellville 6

Newport 24, Paris 21

Nicholas County 30, Bishop Brossart 7

North Hardin 48, Valley 8

North Laurel 21, Lawrence County 0

North Oldham 48, Seneca 6

Owensboro 49, Graves County 14

Owensboro Catholic 56, Bardstown 30

Paintsville 50, Frankfort 6

Pineville 30, Morgan County 12

Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Butler 17

Prestonsburg 44, Pike County Central 14

Raceland 56, Newport Central Catholic 27

Rockcastle County 42, Madison Southern 7

Sayre 35, Bracken County 0

Shawnee 48, Fort Knox 6

Simon Kenton 35, Conner 14

Somerset 35, Green County 6

South Laurel 38, Wayne County 13

South Oldham 14, Oldham County 11

South Warren 33, Hopkinsville 21

Southwestern 53, Mercer County 30

Spencer County 14, Fairdale 10

St. Francis DeSales 35, George Rogers Clark 21

Taylor County 48, Russell County 14

Trinity 46, Male 0

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 44, Western 6

Warren Central 44, Ohio County 0

West Jessamine 26, Lafayette 13

Western Hills 35, Dayton 30

Winfield 43, Magoffin County 0

Woodford County 35, Heritage 17

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Kentucky