Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Ashland Blazer 35, Greenup County 21
Bardstown 65, Mercer County 22
Barren County 43, Grayson County 0
Bath County 14, Lewis County 7
Beechwood 68, Owen County 6
Bell County 52, McCreary Central 22
Belfry 55, Pike County Central 14
Bellevue 12, Ludlow 7
Bourbon County 28, Henry County 0
Boyle County 35, Ballard 14
Bryan Station 24, Simon Kenton 14
Bullitt Central 35, Moore 6
Caldwell County 49, Fort Campbell 12
Campbellsville 48, Bethlehem 6
Carterville 35, Hopkinsville 15
Christian Academy-Louisville 27, Bowling Green 24
Christian County 40, Caverna 32
Cooper 49, Conner 14
Covington Catholic 35, Central 6
Crittenden County 33, Trigg County 24
Danville 41, Shawnee 0
Daviess County 29, McLean County 20
DeSales 35, Bishop Brossart 7
Dixie Heights 62, Scott 13
DuPont Manual 37, Bullitt East 7
East Ridge 34, Betsy Layne 24
Eastern 25, Wayne County 22
Edmonson County 13, Butler County 10
Fairdale 36, Jeffersontown 14
Fairview 44, Phelps 6
Fort Knox 36, Waggener 20
Franklin County 35, Lincoln County 13
Garrard County 40, Casey County 0
George Rogers Clark 35, West Jessamine 21
Green County 58, Russell County 21
Greenwood 30, Warren Central 6
Henderson County 44, Central Hardin 12
Henry Clay 46, North Bullitt 8
Highlands 53, Harrison County 0
Holmes 36, Jackson County 16
Holy Cross 51, Eminence 6
Iroquois 28, Morgan County 12
Johnson Central 21, Boyd County 14
Kentucky Country Day 51, Butler 0
Knox Central 34, Hazard 31
Lafayette 38, East Jessamine 0
Lake County 47, Fulton County 34
Larue County 25, Adair County 20
Lawrence County 57, Letcher County Central 47
Lloyd Memorial 48, Pendleton County 7
Logan County 51, Calloway County 13
Madisonville-North Hopkins 23, Graves County 20
Marshall County 23, Muhlenberg County 21
Martin County High School 41, Knott County Central 6
Mayfield 63, Todd County Central 0
Middlesboro 48, Lynn Camp 0
Monroe County 42, Clinton County 14
Murray 59, McCracken County 56
Nelson County 20, John Hardin 14
Nicholas County 26, Carroll County 21
North Oldham 60, Doss 6
North Laurel 42, Whitley County 0
Oldham County 28, North Hardin 21
Owensboro 42, Apollo 14
Owensboro Catholic 61, Meade County 7
Paducah Tilghman 48, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Paul Laurence Dunbar 38, Madison Southern 22
Perry County Central 40, Paris 21
Pikeville 56, Powell County 0
Pineville 48, Harlan 6
Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Male 56
Rockcastle County 47, Clay County 8
Russell 49, Fleming County 14
Russellville 44, Hopkins County Central 17
Ryle 37, Tates Creek 0
Sayre 26, Newport 0
Scott County 38, Collins 14
Seneca 21, Western 0
South Fulton 41, Ballard Memorial 0
South Laurel 49, Harlan County 0
South Oldham 27, Anderson County 0
South Warren 35, Pulaski County 0
Spencer County 50, Western Hills 14
St. Henry 21, Gallatin County 12
Taylor County 20, Elizabethtown 7
Trimble County 42, Berea 0
Trinity 35, St. Xavier 24
Union County 21, Hancock County 14
Valley 43, Breckinridge County 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 40, Washington County 13
