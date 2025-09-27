High School

Kentucky high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Ashland Blazer 35, Greenup County 21

Bardstown 65, Mercer County 22

Barren County 43, Grayson County 0

Bath County 14, Lewis County 7

Beechwood 68, Owen County 6

Bell County 52, McCreary Central 22

Belfry 55, Pike County Central 14

Bellevue 12, Ludlow 7

Bourbon County 28, Henry County 0

Boyle County 35, Ballard 14

Bryan Station 24, Simon Kenton 14

Bullitt Central 35, Moore 6

Caldwell County 49, Fort Campbell 12

Campbellsville 48, Bethlehem 6

Carterville 35, Hopkinsville 15

Christian Academy-Louisville 27, Bowling Green 24

Christian County 40, Caverna 32

Cooper 49, Conner 14

Covington Catholic 35, Central 6

Crittenden County 33, Trigg County 24

Danville 41, Shawnee 0

Daviess County 29, McLean County 20

DeSales 35, Bishop Brossart 7

Dixie Heights 62, Scott 13

DuPont Manual 37, Bullitt East 7

East Ridge 34, Betsy Layne 24

Eastern 25, Wayne County 22

Edmonson County 13, Butler County 10

Fairdale 36, Jeffersontown 14

Fairview 44, Phelps 6

Fort Knox 36, Waggener 20

Franklin County 35, Lincoln County 13

Garrard County 40, Casey County 0

George Rogers Clark 35, West Jessamine 21

Green County 58, Russell County 21

Greenwood 30, Warren Central 6

Henderson County 44, Central Hardin 12

Henry Clay 46, North Bullitt 8

Highlands 53, Harrison County 0

Holmes 36, Jackson County 16

Holy Cross 51, Eminence 6

Iroquois 28, Morgan County 12

Johnson Central 21, Boyd County 14

Kentucky Country Day 51, Butler 0

Knox Central 34, Hazard 31

Lafayette 38, East Jessamine 0

Lake County 47, Fulton County 34

Larue County 25, Adair County 20

Lawrence County 57, Letcher County Central 47

Lloyd Memorial 48, Pendleton County 7

Logan County 51, Calloway County 13

Madisonville-North Hopkins 23, Graves County 20

Marshall County 23, Muhlenberg County 21

Martin County High School 41, Knott County Central 6

Mayfield 63, Todd County Central 0

Middlesboro 48, Lynn Camp 0

Monroe County 42, Clinton County 14

Murray 59, McCracken County 56

Nelson County 20, John Hardin 14

Nicholas County 26, Carroll County 21

North Oldham 60, Doss 6

North Laurel 42, Whitley County 0

Oldham County 28, North Hardin 21

Owensboro 42, Apollo 14

Owensboro Catholic 61, Meade County 7

Paducah Tilghman 48, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Paul Laurence Dunbar 38, Madison Southern 22

Perry County Central 40, Paris 21

Pikeville 56, Powell County 0

Pineville 48, Harlan 6

Pleasure Ridge Park 58, Male 56

Rockcastle County 47, Clay County 8

Russell 49, Fleming County 14

Russellville 44, Hopkins County Central 17

Ryle 37, Tates Creek 0

Sayre 26, Newport 0

Scott County 38, Collins 14

Seneca 21, Western 0

South Fulton 41, Ballard Memorial 0

South Laurel 49, Harlan County 0

South Oldham 27, Anderson County 0

South Warren 35, Pulaski County 0

Spencer County 50, Western Hills 14

St. Henry 21, Gallatin County 12

Taylor County 20, Elizabethtown 7

Trimble County 42, Berea 0

Trinity 35, St. Xavier 24

Union County 21, Hancock County 14

Valley 43, Breckinridge County 0

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 40, Washington County 13

