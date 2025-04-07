Murray (Kentucky) names Colin Doss head boys basketball coach
Last week, Murray (Kentucky) High School announced the hiring of Colin Doss as their new head boys basketball coach.
Doss spent the 2024-2025 season coaching at John Melvin Community College in Pensacola, Florida winning 23 games in just their first-year as a program.
Prior to arriving at John Melvin Community College, Doss served as the assistant men's basketball coach at Brescia University in Kentucky as well as serving as the director and head boys basketball coach of Kentucky Supreme of the Grassroots circuit that his father, Stuart ran for nearly 25 years.
Doss played his high school basketball career at St. Mary High School in Paducah, Kentucky where he averaged 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his two seasons with the Vikings from 2018 to 2020.
The Tigers are coming off a 9-19 record in the 2024-2025 season under previous head coach Dior Curtis who spent the previous seven seasons before leaving to take the job at Charlton County High School in Kentucky.
