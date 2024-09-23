Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings
There are five weeks of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season in the books and the cream is starting to rise to the top.
After another busy week of action that featured several matchups between Top 25 teams, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
SBLive Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings
1. Boyle County (5-0)
The top team in the state remained undefeated with a 48-0 shutout at home against Taylor County.
2. Trinity (4-1)
The Shamrocks flexed their muscles in a Class 6A showdown, earning the No. 2 spot with a huge 24- 21 over No. 4 Male, who was previously undefeated.
3. Dupont Manual (5-0)
The Crimsons cruised to a 35-7 win over No. 17 South Warren.
4. Male (3-1)
The Bulldogs were in a nail-biter for the second consecutive week, but they got the short end of the stick this time in their battle against No. 2 Trinity.
5. Cooper (5-0)
The Jaguars dominated No. 22 Great Crossing 62-36 and continue to look like a frontrunner in Class 5A. They've now knocked off two fellow Top 25 teams this season.
6. Fredrick Douglas (3-2)
The Broncos' only two losses this year have come against Top 3 teams (DuPont Manual and Trinity), and they had no trouble in their 35-14 win against No. 14 Corbin last week.
7. St Xavier (2-2)
The Tigers have lost their past two games against Male and Elder by a combined three points and could easily be 4-0 right now if things had gone a little differently. Unfortunately for them, things won't get easier as they face Trinity this week before going on the road to battle Ryle next week.
8. Ryle (4-1)
The Raiders won their second consecutive Top 25 showdown, following up their win against No. 16 Highlands with a narrow 28-24 victory over No. 15 Christian Academy-Louisville.
9. Paducah Tilghman (5-0)
If not for Boyle County, the Blue Tornado would be the top team in Class 4A. They are outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 247-43 so far this season.
10. Bowling Green (4-1)
The Purples looked outmatched in their season-opener against Fredrick Douglas, but they've dominated the four games since. Last week they held Central Hardin to just two points.
11. Owensboro Catholic (5-0)
The Aces are only in Class 2A, but they look like they could beat several teams in higher classifications. They defeated Henderson County 28-2 last week.
12. Franklin County (4-0)
The Flyers remained undefeated with their third win this season holding an opponent to seven points or less. Outside of their win over Lexington Christian, they haven't had a close game this season.
13. Lexington Christian (3-2)
The Eagles went on the road and handled their business with a 42-23 win over Lexington Catholic last week.
14. Corbin (3-1)
The Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Fredrick Douglas. They'll look to bounce back against Hazard this week.
15. Christian Academy-Louisville (3-2)
The Centurions are on a two-game skid, but both losses were by a touchdown or less and came against teams in the Top 15.
16. Highlands (4-1)
After a 6-point loss to Ryle two weeks ago, the Bluebirds got back to their winning ways with a 35-0 shutout of Raceland.
17. South Warren (4-1)
South Warren got dominated at home against DuPont Manual, but they still look to be contenders in Class 5A.
18. Woodford County (5-0)
The Yellowjackets allowed a season-high 22 points last week but still managed to beat Pulaski County by nine points.
19. Covington Catholic (3-2)
The Colonels looked comfortable at home against Beechwood, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season with a 21-point victory.
20. Ashland Blazer (4-1)
The Tomcats won their second consecutive game by at least 41 points.
21. Johnson Central (4-1)
The Golden Eagles were firing on all cylinders last week, stomping North Laurel 42-0 at home.
22. Great Crossing (4-1)
The Warhawks suffered their first defeat of the year at No. 5 Cooper last week. They host Madison Central this week.
23. Beechwood (4-1)
After picking up its first loss of the season against Covington Catholic, Beechwood will look to improve to 5-1 against Gallatin County on Friday.
24. Bryan Station (2-3)
You wont see a lot of 2-3 teams in the Top 25, but the Defenders have yet to lose to an opponent outside the Top 10.
25. Campbellsville (5-0)
The Eagles had their first close game of the season last week, winning by just 13 against Somerset. They've won all their other matchups by at least 35 points.
