Final Top 25 Louisiana high school girls basketball state rankings for 2025
The Zachary Broncos make a major move to the top of the final Louisiana high school Top 25 girls basketball state rankings.
Coach Tami McClure's team landed at the No. 1 spot on the strength of its playoff run in the loaded Division I nonselect bracket, which included wins over No. 14 Hahnville (20-9), No. 6 Natchitoches-Central (29-5), No. 2 Walker (32-3) and two-time defending champion No. 1 Parkway (27-3). Zachary topped Parkway, 55-41.
Check out the complete list below.
1. Zachary (26-4)
Previous rank: 4
The third-seeded Broncos claimed their first state championship in nearly 100 years by knocking off Parkway. Outstanding Player Tiarra McPipe, a senior, scored 17 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Junior Ava Raymond added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Key seniors include Cimiya Rideaux, Reese Quibodeaux, Madison Alcerro and Kaitlyn Blake. The four combined to score 20 points per game.
Raymond averaged 19 ppg. Asia Bell and Kennedi Whitfield are talented freshmen. The Broncos edged Waker in the semifinals, 50-48. Rideaux tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds. Raymond scored 17 points and grabbed seven boards. Zachary outscored Parkway in the fourth quarter, 20-9, after leading by two points at the end of the third.
Zachary's resume included wins over Midland, John Curtis, Oak Grove, Vandebilt Catholic (twice), Madison Prep, Bell City, Southern Lab, Haughton and Oak Hill.
2. Lafayette Christian (29-5)
Previous rank: 2
The top-seeded Knights overwhelmed their foes in the Division III select bracket, winning by 51 and 46 points in their first two playoff games and routing De La Salle (62-37) and Sacred Heart-New Orleans (67-28) at the state tournament. It was the fifth straight state title for LCA, which moved down from Division II.
Coach Errol Rogers will graduate five seniors, including four-year starter Taelyn Taylor and Leilani Hudson, a defensive and rebounding stalwart. Junior Kaliyah Samuels averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Shanna Simien averaged 12 points and seven boards. Freshman Paityn Dean scored 20 points in the first half of the quarterfinal win over No. 8 Calvary Baptist, according to Shannon Belt of The Daily Advertiser.
3. Wossman (28-3)
Previous rank: 3
The top-seeded Wildcats won their fourth straight state championship. Wossman had no trouble in the Division II nonselect bracket, winning all four playoff games by more than 30 points. Wossman will graduate five seniors, including leading scorers Ramiah Augurson and Anyra Wilson. Freshman Heaven Weeks, sophomore Taylar Wright and junior Ashanti Smith were top underclassmen.
The Wildcats beat No. 4 Iowa (67-26) and No. 7 Albany (62-25) at the state tournament. It was the fourth consecutive year that Albany's season ended at the hands of Wossman, which defeated Zachary twice. The Wildcats' losses were to Huntington, Parkway and Lafayette Christian.
4. Huntington (20-6)
Previous rank: 11
The fourth-seeded Raiders won the Division I select state title, the first for the west Shreveport school. Huntington's record doesn't include seven out-of-state games. The Raiders' playoff road went through No. 13 St. Thomas More, No. 12 Lafayette, defending champion No. 1 John Curtis Christian and No. 3 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge.
Huntington, which lost at Woodlawn-BR in the regular season by 10 points, beat the Panthers in the rematch, 61-51. Senior Southern Miss signee Carley Hamilton scored 27 points. Junior Kyndal Graham and senior Kaylie Dupree added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Jamar'i Bell is another senior who will be missed.
5. Southern Lab (22-5)
Previous rank: 6
The top-seeded Kittens won their second straight state title and third in the past four years. Southern Lab won playoff games by scores of 91-6, 72-21 and 68-16 ahead of the 67-57 win over No. 2 Cedar Creek in the Division IV select final. Shaila Forman scored 25 points with six rebounds and five steals. Asia Patin added 13 points and four rebounds. Forman is the only senior. Jamya Cain and Kori Wesley are veteran starters who will return with Patin, a junior.
6. Vandebilt Catholic (19-7)
Previous rank: 13
The second-seeded Terriers won their final 10 games after a loss to Southern Lab, capturing the Division II select state title with a 46-42 win over fifth-seeded Madison Prep. Makayla Charles scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Juniors Tyanna Stewart and Journee Johnson combined for 19 points.
Vandebilt Catholic defeated No. 3 Parkview Baptist, a two-time defending state champion in Division III, by 26 points in the semifinals. Stewart (21 points), Charles (11) and Johnson (10) were the leading scorers in the 63-37 win. The Terriers will graduate five seniors, including Makensie and Makayla Charles.
7. Parkway (27-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Panthers defeated Thibodaux, Denham Springs and Haughton before finishing as Division I nonselect runner-up to Zachary. Top-seeded Parkway pulled away in the second half of the semifinals to get past fourth-seeded Haughton, its District 1-5A rival (51-32). Seniors Dakota Howard and Savannah Wilson combined for 30 points. The top-seeded Panthers won their final 12 regular season games after a non-district loss to Huntington, which it later avenged in league play.
8. Simpson (41-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Broncos won the Class C state title, sweeping Evans, Pleasant Hill, Reeves and Summefield. After a low-scoring (32-23) win over No. 17 Evans, Simpson scored at least 73 points in its next three games. The Broncos blew out No. 2 Summerfield in the final, 73-41. Olivia Edwards (21 points, 10 rebounds), Dakota Miller (20 pts, 13 reb.), Hallie Rollins (10 pts, nine reb.) and Bella Hunnicutt (eight pts, 14 reb.) were statistical leaders. Ashyn Allain averaged 13 points per game for Simpson, which had no seniors.
9. Fairview (37-5)
Previous rank: 14
The top-seeded Panthers scored at least 71 points in all four playoff games, including an 82-48 Class B semifinal win over No. 5 Anacoco that avenged a regular-season loss to its district rival. Fairview racked up 30 second chance points off 34 offensive rebounds in the 72-65 win over second-seeded Bell City in the final. Reesie Jinks scored 32 points as the Panthers secured their 16th state title (14th under coach Kyle Jinks). Three starters will return.
10. Woodlawn-BR (26-7)
Previous rank: 11
The third-seeded Panthers finished as Division I select runner-up for the second straight year, beating Mount Carmel, Captain Shreve and Edna Karr before falling to Huntington. Woodlawn topped No. 2 Edna Karr in the semifinals, 61-43. Junior Aaliyah Gaddis scored 23 points. Senior Amijah Price added 13 and junior Mariah Scott chipped in 12 points. Woodlawn won its final 10 regular season games, including a 71-63 victory over district rival Zachary.
11. Oakdale (26-5)
Previous rank: 15
The top-seeded Warriors won their second state title in the past three years by defeating No. 2 Oak Grove in the Division IV nonselect final, 48-43. Oakdale, which held its first two playoff foes to 21 and 10 points, respectively, knocked off No. 4 Doyle in the semifinals, 57-41. Kaylee Bradley totaled 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Oakdale won 21 of its final 22 games with a three-point loss to Fairview. Bradley and Emani Young made first-team all-district for 5-2A Coach of the Year Ronetta Edwards.
12. Lakeview (30-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The top-seeded Gators won tournament games over No. 5 Midland (48-44) and defending champion No. 2 Arcadia (38-34) to claim the Division IV nonselect title. The championship game was payback for a 31-point semifinal loss to Arcadia the previous year. Lakeview, which won its first state championship, started five seniors, including Timberlyn Washington and Da'Zya Johnson. The duo combined for 23 points in the final.
13. Edna Karr (29-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars defeated Liberty and Ponchatoula before falling to Woodlawn-BR in the Division I select semfinals. Sophomore Cass Antoine scored 18 points in the 58-48 quarterfinal win over No. 10 Ponchatoula to send the Cougars to the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Karr, which won at Walker in the next-to-last game of the regular season (56-51), will graduate three seniors, including 6-foot-4 center Sanaa Bean. Sophomore Azelyah Henderson scored 12 points vs. Ponchatoula, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
14. Walker (32-3)
Previous rank: 8
The second-seeded Wildcats won playoff games vs. No. 15 Mandeville and No. 10 Sulphur before losing in the Division I nonselect semifinals to No. 3 Zachary, 50-48. Walker, which won its first 25 games, lost only to Edna Karr and District 5-5A rival Denham Springs in the regular season. Arionna Patterson, the team's leading scorer, is one of three senior starters along with LaShantae Clay and Kierra Fountain. Junior Logan Cookmeyer averaged 13 points per game. Sophomore Kadyn Green will be another key returning player. Head coach Korey Arnold recently resigned to take over at Acadiana High.
15. John Curtis (18-5)
Previous rank: 10
The top-seeded Patriots downed Teurlings Catholic and Alexandria before losing to No. 4 Huntington in the Division I select semifinals. Curtis rallied from an early 9-2 deficit to win going away (69-41) in the quarterfinals over No. 8 Alexandria, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Senior Imani Daniel returned from injury vs. Alexandria and scored 21 points in the 61-59 loss to Huntington. Freshmen Janiyah Williams (20 points) and Jayla Albert (26 points) led the Patriots to a 78-42 win over No. 17 Teurlings Catholic.
16. Cedar Creek (29-4)
Previous rank:16
The second-seeded Cougars defeated St. Frederick, Hamilton Christian and JS Clark ahead of a runner-up finish to Southern Lab in Division IV select. Caroline James converted a 3-point play to lift the Cougars to a 47-44 win over defending Division V select state champion JS Clark in the semifinals. Cedar Creek, which beat Arcadia to win the district title, returns its three top scorers, including 6-foot-1 junior Avery Ryan.
17. Bell City (25-4)
Previous rank: 17
The second-seeded Bruins defeated Lacassine, Negreet and Oak Hill ahead of a runner-up finish to Fairview in Class B. Bell City, which will graduate only two seniors, was led in scoring by junior Peyton Herpin (22 ppg). In the 72-54 semifinal win over Oak Hill, Herpin scored 24 points. Sophomore Caroline Guillory added 18 (6-of-9 on 3-pointers), and sophomore Klancie Hebert had 15 points.
18. Haughton (28-5)
Previous rank: 22
The fourth-seeded Buccaneers defeated Destrehan and Barbe before falling to No. 1 Parkway in the Division I nonselect semifinals. Haughton had two tough opponents in No. 12 Destrehan (wins over John Curtis and Southern Lab) and No. 5 Barbe, which it beat by 25 points (66-41). Kamyra Turner was the only senior. Juniors Shaniya Perkins, Bella Hammond and Skylar Branch will join freshman Trinity Smith-Compton as returning starters.
19. Arcadia (28-5)
Previous rank: 20
The second-seeded Hornets beat Delhi, Oberlin and White Castle and finished as Division I nonselect runner-up to No. 1 Lakeview. DeAsia Alexander tallied 28 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in the 55-47 semifinal win over No. 3 White Castle. Jayla Mendenhall will be the only graduating senior.
20. Oak Grove (21-3)
Previous rank: 21
The second-seeded Tigers defeated Marksville, Jena and Westlake ahead of a Division III nonselect runner-up finish to No. 1 Oakdale. Sophomore Caroline Bradley, who averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds, was named Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She scored 38 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the 48-43 loss to Oakdale.
21. Madison Prep (20-13)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The fifth-seeded Chargers were the runner-up in Division II select for the second straight year. Madison Prep beat Glen Oaks, E.D. White and top-seeded University before losing in the final to No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic. Leading scorers Brooklyn Smith (soph.) and Auri Ray (junior) averaged 18 points apiece.
22. Barbe (31-4)
Previous rank: 5
The fifth-seeded Buccaneers defeated Ruston and Northshore before losing to No. 4 Haughton in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals. Maleigha James and Mia Colston was chosen as first-team all-district (3-5A). Barbe's other losses were to Southern Lab, Lafayette Christian and Sulphur. The Bucs split two games with Sulphur, its district rival.
23. Albany (24-12)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The seventh-seeded Hornets, who finished as Division II nonselect runner-up to Wossman, reached the final with wins over Lakeshore, No. 2 North Vermilion and No. 3 Sterlington. Albany, which graduates only two seniors, was led in scoring by sophomore Ellie Johnson (12 ppg). Junior Rene Harris scored 14 points in the 52-48 semifinal win over Sterlington. Senior Kaidence Ponder and sophomore Kaitlyn Duhe had 12 points apiece.
24. Parkview Baptist (21-7)
Previous rank: 23
The third-seeded Eagles beat Archbishop Hannan and Loranger before falling in the Division II select semifinals to No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic. Only two seniors will graduate for Parkview Baptist, which was led in scoring by junior Anna Richerson (14 ppg), sophomore Ella LaFors (10 ppg) and freshman Ansley Bernhard (10 ppg).
25. University Lab (22-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cubs got out to a 15-0 start and peaked inside the top 10 of the state rankings. Top-seeded U-High defeated Sophie B. Wright and Buckeye before bowing out in the Division II select semifinals to district rival Madison Prep (45-38). Seniors Taylor Lee and Ryli Martin each averaged double figures. Sophomore Kennedy Aldridge (18 ppg) was the leading scorer.
First out: Midland (23-12)
Dropped out: No. 18 Neville, No. 19 Denham Springs, No. 24 Northshore, No. 25 Doyle
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App