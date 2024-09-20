Louisiana high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024)
The 2024 Louisiana high school football season continues with another important week of games kicking off on Friday, highlighted by a Louisiana Power 25 showdown between No. 4 University Lab and No. 7 Catholic-Baton Rouge.
You can follow all of the LHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Louisiana high school football Week 3 action on Friday night (Sep. 20, 2024).
LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE LOUISIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES
CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES
2024 LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH LHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
Catch up on what happened last week:
- 11 observations from Week 2 of Louisiana high school football
- Teurlings Catholic's Douge Viltz voted SBLive's Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week
And don't forget to check out the brand new Louisiana homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Louisiana high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports