Louisiana (LHSAA) girls high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (2/27/2025)

Check out all the playoff brackets for every classification in Louisiana girls high school basketball

Sam Brown

Houma Christian and Catholic-New Iberia meet for the tipoff.
The Louisiana girls high school basketball postseason is upon us, and the action continues this week with the LHSAA quarterfinals tipping off on February 27.

The winners from this round will advance to the LHSAA semifinals, which begin on March 3.

Here are the links for LHSAA playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana girls high school basketball, as well as this week's quarterfinal matchups:

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship

(1) Parkway vs. (8) Denham Springs

(5) Barbe vs. (4) Haughton

(3) Zachary vs. (6) Natchitoches Central

(10) Sulphur vs. (2) Walker

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship

(1) Wossman vs. (8) Bastrop

(5) Abbeville vs. (4) Iowa

(3) Sterlington vs. (6) South Beauregard

(7) Albany vs. (2) North Vermilion

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship

(1) Oakdale vs. (9) Mansfield

(5) Pine vs. (4) Doyle

(3) French Settlement vs. (6) Westlake

(10) Jena vs. (2) Oak Grove

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship

(1) Lakeview vs. (9) Homer

(5) Midland vs. (4) Merryville

(3) White Castle vs. (6) Logansport

(7) Oberlin vs. (2) Arcadia

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division I (Select) Championship

(1) John Cutis Christian vs. (8) Alexandria

(12) Lafayette vs. (4) Huntington

(3) Woodlawn-B.R. vs. (11) Captain Shreve

(10) Ponchatoula vs. (2) Edna Karr

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division II (Select) Championship

(1) University Lab vs. TBD

(5) Madison Prep vs. (4) E.D. White

(3) Parkview Baptist vs. (6) Archbishop Hannan

(10) Leesville vs. (2) Vanderbilt Catholic

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division III (Select) Championship

(1) Lafayette Christian Academy vs. (8) Calvary Baptist Academy

(5) De La Salle vs. (4) Dunham

(3) Rosepine vs. (6) Northlake Christian

(10) Holy Savior Menard vs. (2) Academy of the Sacred Heart

2025 LHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship

(17) Sacred Heart vs. (8) Pickering

(5) Ouachita Christian vs. (4) St. Edmund

TBD vs. (11) Ascension Catholic

(7) Hamilton Christian vs. (2) Cedar Creek

