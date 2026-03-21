Skip to main content
High School

Maine High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every MPA champion and runner-up for all five classifications as the Maine high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Maine High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
Maine High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up | SBLive

The 2026 Maine boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Portland Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Camden Hills Windjammers

Class B

Champion: Gardiner Tigers

Runner-Up: Yarmouth Clippers

Class C

Champion: Fort Kent Warriors

Runner-Up: Maranacook Black Bears

Class D

Champion: Monmouth Academy Mustangs

Runner-Up: Machias Bulldogs

Class S

Champion: Valley Mustangs

Runner-Up: Easton Bears

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Maine