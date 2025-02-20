Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 East roster announced
One of Maine's most well known high school football events will be taking place for the 35th time this summer.
The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place on July 19th at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field, with the official East roster announced this week.
According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
Down below are the rosters for the East.
2025 Maine Lobster Bowl Classic East Roster
Player name (top; School (bottom)
Cameron Atkinson, DB
Stearns
Brady Grant, DL
Orono
Indi Backman, RB
Falmouth
Andrew Henaghen, WR
Hampden Academy
Seth Bard, LB
Winslow
Noah Holden, LB
Nokomis
Jake Biberstein, OL
Bangor
Max Hopkins, LB
Hermon
Owen Bombardier, OL
Falmouth
Colin Kelly, DL
Portland
Drake Brunelle, WR
Messalonskee
Caleb Kennedy, QB
Maine Central Institute
Colton Carter, RB
Lawrence
Aiden Kochendoerfer, WR
Hampden Academy
Daniel Carter, DL
Ellsworth
Gabe Lash, WR
Medomak Valley
Claeb Colby, TE
Brewer
Ell Laverdiere, DL
Oxford Hills
Bruce Coulter, WR
Hermon
Jackson Murray, WR
Morse
Kyle Doody, DL
Gardiner
Brayden Penney, DL
Windham
Joe Dube, OL
Lewiston
Anthony Pickell, OL
Messalonskee
Ben Dubois, DB
Edward Little
Donovan Porter, LB
Waterville
Isaac Dutille, LB
Camden Hills
Jeffrey Randall, TE
Lewiston
Isaiah Ervin, QB
Houlton
J.P. Reinzo, RB
Old Town
Ryker Evans, DB
Belfast
Mason Rose, LD
Mount Desert Island
Zeb Foster, WR
Oceanside
Byron Rubito, OL
Windham
Miller Foss, DB
Skowhegan
Tristan Smith, LB
John Bapst
Will Francis, WR
Orono
Anthony Tavares, OL
Portland
Ian Friend, LB
Mattanawcook Academy
Louis Thurston, RB
Portland
Porter Gahaghan, DL
Medomak Valley
Silas Topolski, WR
Foxcroft Academy
Stephen Galkowski, DB
Mt. Blue
Jackson Veilleux, LB
Cony
Tyler Gould, RB
Dexter
Wyatt Weaver, OL
Bucksport
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi