Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 East roster announced

35th edition of the game takes place on July 19 at Lewiston High School

Andy Villamarzo

One of Maine's most well known high school football events will be taking place for the 35th time this summer. 

The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place on July 19th at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field, with the official East roster announced this week. 

According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay. 

Down below are the rosters for the East.

2025 Maine Lobster Bowl Classic East Roster

Player name (top; School (bottom)

Cameron Atkinson, DB

Stearns

Brady Grant, DL

Orono

Indi Backman, RB

Falmouth

Andrew Henaghen, WR

Hampden Academy

Seth Bard, LB

Winslow

Noah Holden, LB

Nokomis

Jake Biberstein, OL

Bangor

Max Hopkins, LB

Hermon

Owen Bombardier, OL

Falmouth

Colin Kelly, DL

Portland

Drake Brunelle, WR

Messalonskee

Caleb Kennedy, QB

Maine Central Institute

Colton Carter, RB

Lawrence

Aiden Kochendoerfer, WR

Hampden Academy

Daniel Carter, DL

Ellsworth

Gabe Lash, WR

Medomak Valley

Claeb Colby, TE

Brewer

Ell Laverdiere, DL

Oxford Hills

Bruce Coulter, WR

Hermon

Jackson Murray, WR

Morse

Kyle Doody, DL

Gardiner

Brayden Penney, DL

Windham

Joe Dube, OL

Lewiston

Anthony Pickell, OL

Messalonskee

Ben Dubois, DB

Edward Little

Donovan Porter, LB

Waterville

Isaac Dutille, LB

Camden Hills

Jeffrey Randall, TE

Lewiston

Isaiah Ervin, QB

Houlton

J.P. Reinzo, RB

Old Town

Ryker Evans, DB

Belfast

Mason Rose, LD

Mount Desert Island

Zeb Foster, WR

Oceanside

Byron Rubito, OL

Windham

Miller Foss, DB

Skowhegan

Tristan Smith, LB

John Bapst

Will Francis, WR

Orono

Anthony Tavares, OL

Portland

Ian Friend, LB

Mattanawcook Academy

Louis Thurston, RB

Portland

Porter Gahaghan, DL

Medomak Valley

Silas Topolski, WR

Foxcroft Academy

Stephen Galkowski, DB

Mt. Blue

Jackson Veilleux, LB

Cony

Tyler Gould, RB

Dexter

Wyatt Weaver, OL

Bucksport

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

