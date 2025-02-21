Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 West roster announced
One of Maine's most well known high school football events will be taking place for the 35th time this summer.
The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place on July 19th at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field, with the official West roster announced this week.
According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
Down below are the rosters for the West.
2025 Maine Lobster Bowl Classic West Roster
Player name (top; School (bottom)
Max Andrews, WR
Kennebunk
Aiden Levesque, OL
Leavitt
Rhylen Avery, RB
Sanford
Henry Mahoney, OL
Thornton Academy
Liam Backman, DL
Cheverus
Charles Majkowski, OL
Kennebunk
Cullen Behen, DL
Biddeford
Michael Malia, DL
Fryeburg Academy
Cam Bradbury, DB
Massabesic
Peter Martin, QB
York
Cody Cobb, DB
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
David Mbuyamda, DL
Westbrook
Kobi Conant, DB
Gray-New Gloucester
Nolan O'Driscoll, OL
Poland
Brandon Cooper, DB
Spruce Mountain
Jackson Paradis, WR
Thornton Academy
C.J. Cooper, WR
Bonny Eagle
Teddy Peters, DB
Freeport
Jack Crosby, LB
Maranacook
Wes Piper, DB
Greely
Maddox Cusumano, DB
Boothbay
Eli Potter, LB
Wells
Kaiden Delano, LB
Oak Hill
Riley Provencher, WR
Old Orchard Beach
Jayden Doughty, LB
Bonny Eagle
Keegan Reny, TE
Leavitt
Eli Filieo, OL
South Portland
Jamier Rose, QB
Noble
Wyatt Gawtry, TE
Yarmouth
Christian Silva, DL
Deering
Trevor Gerrish, TE
Brunswick
Bradley Sirois, WR
Mountain Valley
Tyler Granata, OL
Cape Elizabeth
Brady Stone, LB
Kennebunk
Brady Haynes, DL
South Portland
Cole Tomuschat, OL
Scarborough
Easton Healy, DB
South Portland
Isaac Ward, OL
Bonny Eagle
Jack Karlonas, LB
Gorham
Shane Waterman, DL
Marshwood
Tavian Lauture, DB
Deering
Chadise Wells, OL
Sacopee Valley
Kaiden Lavalley, OL
Lisbon
Dakota White, DL
Dirigo
