Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic 2025 West roster announced

35th edition of the game takes place on July 19 at Lewiston High School

One of Maine's most well known high school football events will be taking place for the 35th time this summer. 

The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is slated to take place on July 19th at Lewiston High School's Don Roux Field, with the official West roster announced this week. 

According to the game's website, the contest has been helping Shriners Children’s Hospital since 1990. The organization raises money every year and provides to the Shriner Children’s Hospitals for advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, or spinal cord injuries regardless of their family’s ability to pay. 

Down below are the rosters for the West.

2025 Maine Lobster Bowl Classic West Roster

Player name (top; School (bottom)

Max Andrews, WR

Kennebunk

Aiden Levesque, OL

Leavitt

Rhylen Avery, RB

Sanford

Henry Mahoney, OL

Thornton Academy

Liam Backman, DL

Cheverus

Charles Majkowski, OL

Kennebunk

Cullen Behen, DL

Biddeford

Michael Malia, DL

Fryeburg Academy

Cam Bradbury, DB

Massabesic

Peter Martin, QB

York

Cody Cobb, DB

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

David Mbuyamda, DL

Westbrook

Kobi Conant, DB

Gray-New Gloucester

Nolan O'Driscoll, OL

Poland

Brandon Cooper, DB

Spruce Mountain

Jackson Paradis, WR

Thornton Academy

C.J. Cooper, WR

Bonny Eagle

Teddy Peters, DB

Freeport

Jack Crosby, LB

Maranacook

Wes Piper, DB

Greely

Maddox Cusumano, DB

Boothbay

Eli Potter, LB

Wells

Kaiden Delano, LB

Oak Hill

Riley Provencher, WR

Old Orchard Beach

Jayden Doughty, LB

Bonny Eagle

Keegan Reny, TE

Leavitt

Eli Filieo, OL

South Portland

Jamier Rose, QB

Noble

Wyatt Gawtry, TE

Yarmouth

Christian Silva, DL

Deering

Trevor Gerrish, TE

Brunswick

Bradley Sirois, WR

Mountain Valley

Tyler Granata, OL

Cape Elizabeth

Brady Stone, LB

Kennebunk

Brady Haynes, DL

South Portland

Cole Tomuschat, OL

Scarborough

Easton Healy, DB

South Portland

Isaac Ward, OL

Bonny Eagle

Jack Karlonas, LB

Gorham

Shane Waterman, DL

Marshwood

Tavian Lauture, DB

Deering

Chadise Wells, OL

Sacopee Valley

Kaiden Lavalley, OL

Lisbon

Dakota White, DL

Dirigo

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
