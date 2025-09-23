A NFL Reunion on the High School Gridiron
An NFL reunion took place on a DMV high school gridiron following Quince Orchard’s 20-0 victory, Friday night, over Stone Bridge, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Quince Orchard, now ranked No. 6 in Maryland, remained unbeaten at 3-0 and Stone Bridge (3-1), the No. 10 team in Virginia, suffered their first loss of the 2025 campaign.
Stone Bridge head coach Kedric Golston spent eleven seasons playing in the National Football League. Tanard Jackson, his former NFL teammate with the 2012 Washington Redskins, was also on hand to watch his son, Rico, a junior wide receiver and defensive back for Quince Orchard. Golston has two sons on his team, Kendric II and Kaden.
Golston, a former defensive tackle, has fond memories playing with Jackson, a former safety, on the Redskins defense and the pair reunited after the contest.
Golston, a native of Fayette County, Georgia, was selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Georgia and spent his first two NFL seasons under the tutelage of the legendary Joe Gibbs, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
Golston was also a Parade Magazine All-American at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. He talked about the experience of playing the sport at the highest level.
“Obviously football is about people and it’s about developing young men into men. It’s ups and downs and it’s the ultimate game that mimics life right?,” Golston said moments after delivering a postgame speech to his team. “So hat’s off to Quince Orchard. Great program. Defending state champions, they play a physical brand of football so that’s why we like to come up here and play.”
The game marked a border war between a pair of highly regarded DMV high school football programs; Stone Bridge (Ashburn, Virginia) and Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Maryland) are both ranked among the best in their respective states and have won a combined nine state championships.
Kedric Golston II is a senior edge rusher for Stone Bridge and Kaden is a sophomore defensive back.
Kedric Golston II said he relishes the opportunity to play high school football for his father.
“It’s amazing,” said the son, who has already committed to play college football at the University of Tennessee. “It’s a love-hate relationship but it’s all love in the end.”
Meanwhile, Tanard Jackson grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland and played youth football for the Montgomery Village Sports Association.
During his high school days, Jackson was a two-sport star at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland where he competed in football and basketball.
Jackson earned a scholarship to play college football at Syracuse University where he was named second team All-Big East Conference during his senior campaign.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft with the 106th overall pick.
In 2012, Jackson signed with the hometown Washington Redskins who boasted a plethora of talent that year including Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, defensive back DeAngelo Hall and linebacker London Fletcher.
“That was RG3’s rookie year so that was a good year,” recalled Jackson. “What I remember about Kedric Golston – that's Mr. Reliable. Professional. Always came about his work. That was a good experience. Unfortunately, I didn’t finish the year. I went through training camp with the guys. That was a special group.”
“Obviously a DMV legend,” Golston said about Jackson. “Just a really athletic, versatile guy and a good teammate. I always enjoyed my time with him.”
Since hanging up his cleats, Jackson has enjoyed both coaching and watching his son Rico compete on the gridiron. Rico has enjoyed learning from his father and following in his footsteps.
“He’s a great mentor,” said Rico Jackson. “He’s been around the league. He knows a lot of people. He just taught me the way. He taught me how to be a great person, a great football player and a great teammate. I’m grateful to have a father like that.”