Maryland High School Football Computer Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Check out the latest Maryland high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Perryville (3-1)
2. Boonsboro (3-1)
3. Patuxent (2-2)
4. Snow Hill (3-1)
5. Pikesville (3-1)
6. Joppatowne (3-1)
7. SEED (2-2)
8. Colonel Richardson (2-2)
9. Fort Hill (2-2)
10. Havre de Grace (2-2)
11. Brunswick (1-3)
12. Green Street Academy (3-1)
13. Allegany (1-3)
14. Smithsburg (2-2)
15. Catoctin (1-3)
16. Mountain Ridge (2-2)
17. Loch Raven (2-2)
18. Bohemia Manor (2-2)
19. Patterson Mill (1-3)
20. Francis Scott Key (1-3)
21. Washington (1-3)
22. Lake Clifton (1-3)
23. Northern (1-3)
24. Douglass (1-3)
25. Clear Spring (1-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Easton (4-0)
2. Oakland Mills (4-0)
3. Howard (4-0)
4. Wicomico (4-0)
5. Glenelg (4-0)
6. C. Milton Wright (3-1)
7. Hereford (3-1)
8. Westlake (3-1)
9. Gwynn Park (3-1)
10. Manchester Valley (2-2)
11. Huntingtown (3-1)
12. Northeast (2-2)
13. Hammond (2-2)
14. Parkside (2-2)
15. Douglass (3-1)
16. Kent Island (2-2)
17. Northern (2-2)
18. Winters Mill (3-1)
19. Fairmont Heights (2-2)
20. Long Reach (3-1)
21. River Hill (1-3)
22. Walkersville (2-2)
23. Carver Vo-Tech (1-3)
24. Largo (1-3)
25. McDonough (1-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Dunbar (3-0)
2. Williamsport (4-0)
3. Elkton (4-0)
4. Middletown (3-1)
5. Calvert (4-0)
6. Forest Park (3-1)
7. Fallston (3-1)
8. Central (4-0)
9. Sparrows Point (3-1)
10. Randallstown (2-2)
11. Liberty (2-2)
12. Century (2-2)
13. Harford Tech (1-3)
14. Edmondson-Westside (1-3)
15. Southern (1-3)
16. Lackey (0-4)
17. South Carroll (0-4)
18. North East (1-3)
19. Friendly (0-4)
20. Rising Sun (0-4)
View full Class 2A-1A rankings
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. South River (4-0)
2. North Hagerstown (4-0)
3. Linganore (4-0)
4. Franklin (4-0)
5. Milford Mill Academy (3-0)
6. Edgewood (4-0)
7. St. Charles (4-0)
8. Chesapeake (4-0)
9. Westminster (3-1)
10. Guilford Park (3-1)
11. Damascus (3-1)
12. New Town (3-1)
13. Towson (3-1)
14. Poly (2-1)
15. Decatur (2-1)
16. Oakdale (3-1)
17. Atholton (3-1)
18. Reservoir (2-2)
19. City College (2-2)
20. Aberdeen (2-2)
21. Patapsco (2-2)
22. Overlea (2-2)
23. Chopticon (1-3)
24. Rockville (1-3)
25. Watkins Mill (1-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Flowers (4-0)
2. Quince Orchard (4-0)
3. Churchill (4-0)
4. Glen Burnie (4-0)
5. Paint Branch (3-1)
6. Wise (2-2)
7. Blake (3-1)
8. Walter Johnson (2-2)
9. Seneca Valley (2-2)
10. Wheaton (3-1)
11. Suitland (3-1)
12. Eleanor Roosevelt (2-2)
13. Dundalk (2-2)
14. Clarksburg (2-2)
15. Gaithersburg (2-2)
16. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (2-2)
17. Laurel (2-2)
18. Northwest (1-3)
19. Broadneck (1-3)
20. Meade (1-3)
21. DuVal (1-3)
22. Richard Montgomery (1-3)
23. Parkdale (1-3)
24. Blair (1-3)
25. Bowie (1-3)
25. Parkdale (0-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. North Point (4-0)
2. Old Mill (4-0)
3. Sherwood (4-0)
4. Potomac (4-0)
5. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (3-1)
6. Oxon Hill (3-1)
7. Arundel (3-1)
8. Dulaney (3-1)
9. Kennedy (3-1)
10. Tuscarora (2-2)
11. Parkville (2-2)
12. Frederick (2-2)
13. Urbana (2-2)
14. Whitman (2-2)
15. Perry Hall (1-3)
16. Marriotts Ridge (2-2)
17. Great Mills (2-2)
18. Crofton (2-2)
19. Severna Park (2-2)
20. Digital Harbor (2-2)
21. Woodlawn (1-3)
22. Severn Run (1-3)
23. Governor Thomas Johnson (1-3)
24. Magruder (1-3)
25. Wootton (1-3)
View full Class 4A-3A rankings
Private School Rankings
1. Loyola Blakefield (3-2)
2. Annapolis Area Christian (3-1)
3. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (3-2)
4. St. John’s Catholic Prep (0-5)
View full Private school rankings
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.