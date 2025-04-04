Maryland high school football: Northwest announces 2025 schedule
It's officially spring, which means many high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.
High School on SI will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland, will be entering its third season under head coach Bucky Clipper. The Jaguars have been a football powerhouse in Montgomery County for a long time, and Clipper has done a great job coaching the team. Last season, Clipper led Northwest to the third round of the MPSSAA 4A playoffs, where the Jaguars fell to Broadneck.
While the Jaguars' home opener is at Blake on Sept. 5, the biggest game on the team's schedule is at Quince Orchard on Oct. 24. Northwest-QO is one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the county. In November 2023, the Jaguars knocked off John Kelley's Cougars in the second round and prevented a possible three-peat.
Other noteworthy opponents on Northwest's schedule include the home opener against Churchill on Sept. 12, the homecoming contest against Gaithersburg on Oct. 3, and the Battle for Germantown at Seneca Valley on Oct. 10.
2025 Northwest Jaguars football schedule
Sept. 5: at Blake
Sept. 12: vs. Churchill
Sept. 19: at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC)
Sept. 26: vs. Paint Branch
Oct. 3 (Homecoming): vs. Gaithersburg
Oct. 10: at Seneca Valley
Oct. 16 (Thursday): vs. Walter Johnson
Oct. 24: at Quince Orchard
Oct. 31: vs. Blair
