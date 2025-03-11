Predicting the winners of the Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls basketball state semifinals
The MPSSAA high school girls basketball playoffs semifinals are set to take place in Maryland on Tuesday, March 11, and Wednesday, March 12. There will be eight games featuring 16 teams across 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.
Below you will see previews and predictions for every game.
MPSSAA girls basketball predictions
Class 4A
No. 1 C.H. Flowers vs. No. 4 Western, 5 p.m. Tuesday at North Point High School
C.H. Flowers continues to prove why it's a girls basketball powerhouse with lopsided playoff wins over Wise (73-28), Parkdale (73-45) and Richard Montgomery (60-29). Roderick Hairston's Jaguars have five Final Four appearances since 2019.
Western also had some dominant wins in the regional round over Parkville (68-4) and Dundalk (62-18), along with a quarterfinal win over Reservoir (68-61). Latasha Townsend's Doves are back in the semifinals after winning the 4A crown in 2022.
Prediction: C.H. Flowers
No. 2 Clarksburg vs. No. 6 North Point, 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Point High School
Clarksburg is looking to go back-to-back after winning the 4A state championship last year. Senior London Turner and the Coyotes advanced past Urbana (65-50), Seneca Valley (43-25) and Crofton (51-34).
North Point returns to the semifinal round looking to knock off the defending champions. The Eagles defeated Suitland (59-29), Leonardtown (47-30), Annapolis (45-37) and Bethesda-Chevy Chase (66-53) to make it this far.
Prediction: Clarksburg
Class 3A
No. 3 Oakland Mills vs. No. 7 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Johnson High School
Oakland Mills has put up strong performances in all of its playoff matchups, with victories over Centennial (61-41), River Hill (67-44) and Howard (56-46). The Howard County-champion Scorpions, led by second-year coach Michael Coughlan, look to continue their breakthrough season.
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is trying to defend the 3A state title and win its third championship in the past four years. The Engineers have taken care of opponents Baltimore City College (75-26), Aberdeen (52-36), Edgewood (62-55) and Milford Mill (41-37).
Prediction: Oakland Mills
No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 5 South River, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Johnson High School
Oakdale is trying to make it back to the state final after losing last year. The Bears have tournament wins over South Hagerstown (65-21), Linganore (35-31), Westminsters (40-35) and Wootton (52-31).
South River has been dominating its opponents by 20 or more points in the playoffs, demolishing Severna Park (53-33), Stephen Decatur (68-22) and Oxon Hill (82-41). Senior Karlee Hawkins has been a highlight for the Seahawks this season.
Prediction: South River
Class 2A
No. 1 Parkside vs. No. 5 Francis Scott Key, 5 p.m. Wednesday at Montgomery Blair High School
Parkside dominated North Caroline (49-19), squeaked by Queen Anne's County (41-40), escaped past Kent Island (44-35) and demolished Westlake (59-18) to make it to the semifinals. The Rams are led by head coach Warren White, who is stepping down after 30 years.
Francis Scott Key lost in last year's 2A state final but has a chance to make it back. The Eagles advanced past Walkersville (42-38), Middletown (61-35) and Fallston (61-32) to reach the semifinals.
Prediction: Parkside
No. 2 Hereford vs. No. 3 Frederick Douglass-PG, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Montgomery Blair High School
Hereford has playoff wins over Randallstown (48-27), New Town (31-27) and Wilde Lake (49-40). The Bulls are on a five-game win streak.
Frederick Douglass-PG blew out Lackey (79-32) and narrowly escaped past Largo (76-74) and Gwynn Park (62-59) in regionals. The Eagles followed with a 63-52 victory over Eastern Tech in the state quarterfinals.
Prediction: Hereford
Class 1A
No. 1 Southern-Garrett vs. No. 4 Smithsburg, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Allegany Community College
Southern-Garrett is looking to bounce back from last year's state final loss to Pikesville. The Rams are back in the semifinals after beating Mountain Ridge (53-42), Allegany (67-28) and Snow Hill (70-28). Senior Carly Wilt looks to lead Southern back to College Park.
Smithsburg is attempting to make a run of its own against fellow regional opponent Southern. The Leopards took care of Liberty (57-44) and Catoctin (40-35) in the regional rounds and demolished Perryville (72-34) in the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Southern-Garrett
No. 2 Forest Park vs. No. 3 Pikesville, 5 p.m. Wednesday at New Town High School
Forest Park is back in the semifinals hoping to get revenge on Pikesville after last year's loss in the Final Four. The Foresters have demolished two opponents in the playoffs: Edmondson-Westside (74-52) in the regional final and Chesapeake (67-21) in the state quarterfinals.
Pikesville is hoping to win a fifth consecutive 1A state title. All of the Panthers' playoff victories have been lopsided, as they beat SEED School (59-14), WTES (70-27) and Patterson Mill (66-29). Junior Mariah Jones-Bey has led the way for Pikesville.
Prediction: Pikesville
