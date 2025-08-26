Top 10 High School Football Moments of the Week: 28-Point Rally, Viral One-Handed Pick, Kodak on the Sidelines
We bring you High School On SI's Top 10 Moments from the weekend. Every week we will dive in to some of the best moments/ news topics around high school football. Make sure to follow us on all our social platforms and feel free to nominate or let us know what or who you think deserves to be featured.
1. Dia Bell Leads American Heritage to 31-28 Comeback Win
The No. 1 Quarterback from the class of 2026 and Texas Commit Dia Bell of American Heritage (FL) lead the Patriots to a comeback win at the Broward County National High School Showcase over the weekend against St. Joseph (PA). After trailing 28-0 coming into the third quarter Bell and American Heritage came back with 31 unanswered points. Many are already calling this comeback win a "Game of the Year" Candidate.
2. Kodak Black Was a Water Boy for Spanish River High School
Imagine heading out to your high school football game and seeing two-time Grammy nominated Rapper Kodak Black on the sidelines awaiting to be your teams Water Boy. On Friday night Spanish River high school was in for a surprise when Kodak Black was handed out water to all the players at Park Vista High School. He must have been their good luck charm as the Sharks shut out the Cobras 22-0.
3. One-Handed Interception at the Goal Line
The 5'9" 165lbs ATH from the Class odf 2027 Jacarri Watson of Archbishop Mccarthy (FL) had the best interception of the weekend having everyone on the edge of their seats saying, "What a SNAG." The one-handed interception went viral and some are even calling it a "Play of the Year," Candidate. Archbishop Mccarthy was another team that showed up and showed out during the Broward County National High School Showcase and defeated Cardinal Gibbons (FL) 42-35.
4. Chris Henry Jr. is Back
After coming off a season-ending knee injury last season 5-star Wide Receiver and Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. of #1 Mater Dei (CA) was back in action this weekend during the monarchs season opener against #15 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) in a nationally televised game at the Broward County National High School Showcase. Henry Jr. showed out with a diving catch for a 22-yard score and followed with a 81-yard over the shoulder catch having everyones eyes light up in amazement saying "How did he catch that?" Watch the videos below to see Chris Henry Jr. in action.
5. Ryder Lyons 5 Touchdown Performance
There's no doubt that class of 2026 quarterback and BYU Commit Ryder Lyons of Folsom (CA) is good with the football especially after seeing his performance this past weekend against Grant Union (CA). Lyons finished the game with 408 passing yards and 5 Touchdowns giving Grant Union their first loss of the season in a 51-13 win.
6. Diesel Dart Went off in Florida
Class of 2027 ATH Diesel Dart of Corner Canyon (UT) younger brother of New York Giants Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, had an outstanding performance over the weekend at the Broward County National High School Showcase. The 3-star safety has been going viral with his highlight video from over the weekend after Corner Canyon's 38-13 win over West Broward (FL) after Dart put it in perspective that Florida can't mess with them many gave him praise for having that dog mentality. Little Dart has offers currently from Arizona, Ole Miss, SDSU, Auburn, BYU and UNLV.
7. West Coast, Best Coast?
#1 Mater Dei (CA), #2 St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran (CA) all Trinity League powerhouses traveled to Florida over the weekend and all 3 California teams came out victorious. Mater Dei faced off against St. Thomas Aquinas for the first time in school history in the Monarchs 26-23 win we saw Ryan Hopkins show his arm strength and how Chris Henry Jr. is back like he never left. #2 St. John Bosco came to play shutting out Manatee (FL) 31-0 Koa Malau'ulu showed why he is considered the best quarterback in the class of 2028. Orange Lutheran Lancers went head to head with the Bulls of Teddy Bridgewaters former Miami Northwestern team. Reagan Loki and Nico Bland showed everyone how they are a dynamic duo as Loki found Bland twice in the end zone giving Miami Northwestern their first loss of the season. Is West Coast officially the best Coast?
8. Grant Union (CA) Pre-Game Penalty vs. Folsom (CA)
Grant Union (CA) was trying to knock Ryder Lyons of Folsom (CA) off his game and received a pre-game penalty. A little pushing and shoving didn't get to Lyons and when you look at the stat sheet or you watched the game you can tell Lyons took that to heart as led the Bulldogs to a 51-13 victory him throwing for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns. Watch the video below to see the how it all went down.
9. Bishop Montgomery on Field Altercation with Saint Louis Results in Forfeit vs. Mater Dei
No. 1 Mater Dei is left again with a 9-game season after Bishop Montgomery (CA) gets into an on field altercation against St. Louis (HI) that resulted in multiple player suspensions and forced Bishop Montgomery (CA) to forfeit against the Monarchs. Watch the video below as High School On SI's own Tarek Fattal breaks down the exclusive footage.
10. Trayvis Hunter's First Touchdown Catch of the Season
Class of 2027 Wide Receiver Trayvis Hunter from Effingham County high school in Georgia also younger brother of the one and only Wide Receiver and CornerBack Travis Hunter made his first touchdown catch of the season this past weekend. Trayvis had quite the offseason playing for Cam Newton's C1N 7v7 team and being included in his brother's Adidas deal. I bet we will be seeing alot more from the young receiver.