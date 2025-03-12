Andover (Massachusetts) announces hiring of Jay Fielding as football head coach
On Tuesday, Andover High School decided on who their next head football coach will be for the 2025 season.
Jay Fielding has been tabbed as the Golden Warriors next lead man, according to a release by the school on X. Fielding most recently was the defensive coordinator at Central Catholic High School, which went 8-4 last season.
The Raiders’ defense in 2024 averaged yielding 24.6 points per game as they reached the Division I playoffs, falling to Needham in the quarterfinals.
Down below is the official announcement by the school on Fielding’s appointment:
Andover High School (AHS) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jason (Jay) Fielding as our new Varsity Head Football Coach. Coach Fielding grew up in the Merrimack Valley and has been passionate about football from a young age, playing at Central Catholic High School and Westfield State College. He has 15 years of high school coaching experience in public and private schools, most recently as the Varsity Defensive Coordinator at Central Catholic High School. Coach Fielding is deeply committed to student success both on and off the field, emphasizing athletic excellence while fostering character development, academic achievement, and community engagement among student-athletes. He also has extensive experience with strength and conditioning programs, as well as player development with the program Pact Performance. He shared, "I am honored to be selected as the next Andover Varsity Head Football Coach. I will give the student-athletes, the school, and the community everything I have in order to make sure the program is successful. I am excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get started." To provide students and their families an opportunity to meet Coach Fielding, we have two events scheduled for this Thursday, March 13: at 3:00 pm for interested students, and at 7:00 pm for interested parents/ guardians. Both events will be held in the Dunn Gym.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi