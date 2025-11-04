High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While most of Ohio’s top teams had the week off in their postseason brackets, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana’s teams in the Midwest Region top 10 all took the field, with most posting comfortable wins.
The exception was No. 3 Mount Carmel, which faced a rematch against Loyola Academy of their regular-season finale. The Ramblers entered the playoffs 4-4 but were bidding for a fourth consecutive Class 8A championship, and they put up a spirited defense of their title against the Caravan.
Loyola led 17-14 with six minutes left when Mount Carmel WR Marshaun Thornton turned a short pass over the middle into a 92-yard touchdown to help the Caravan escape with a 21-17 victory.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).
High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (10-0) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. Northville (Mich.) 46-3
This week: vs. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.), Division 1 District 6 final
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Pike (Indianapolis) 43-14
This week: vs. Avon (Ind.), Class 6A Sectional final
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) 21-17
This week: vs. Belleville (Ill.) East, Class 6A second round
4. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Hartland (Mich.) 35-7
This week: vs. Brighton (Mich.), Division 1 District 3 final
5. Elder (Cincinnati) (10-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Fairfield (Ohio), Division I Region 4 quarterfinals
6. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (8-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Boardman (Youngstown, Ohio), Division II Region 5 quarterfinals
7. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (8-2)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Berea-Midpark (Ohio), Division I Region 1 quarterfinals
8. Maple Grove (Minn.) (10-0)
Last week: vs. East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 55-18
This week: vs. Lakeville (Minn.) South, Class 6A quarterfinals
9. Avon (Ohio) (9-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Olmstead Falls (Ohio), Division II Region 6 quarterfinals
10. New Palestine (Ind.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Plainfield (Ind.) 42-7
This week: vs. Cathedral (Indianapolis), Class 5A Sectional final
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Crown Point (Ind.)
Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.)
Muskego (Hartland, Wis.)
Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.)
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter