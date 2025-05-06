High School

Hudsonville softball's Ava Gardner voted top outfielder in 2025 Michigan high school softball season

Gardner won High School On SI's fan vote

Ava Gardner of Hudsonville High School was voted High School On SI's top outfielder in the 2025 Michigan high school softball season.
After a week of fan voting, Hudsonville High School softball's Ava Gardner is High School On SI's top outfielder in Michigan high school softball.

She was pivotal to Hudsonville’s 2024 undefeated state championship. She has started the season with a .375 average, one double and two triples, according to MLive.com

