Hudsonville softball's Ava Gardner voted top outfielder in 2025 Michigan high school softball season
Gardner won High School On SI's fan vote
After a week of fan voting, Hudsonville High School softball's Ava Gardner is High School On SI's top outfielder in Michigan high school softball.
Ava Gardner, Sr., Hudsonville
She was pivotal to Hudsonville’s 2024 undefeated state championship. She has started the season with a .375 average, one double and two triples, according to MLive.com
