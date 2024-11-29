High School

Live score updates: Byron Center vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's in Michigan high school football D-2 championship

Game game updates from the MHSAA Division 2 championship

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s wide receiver Bryson Williams runs for extra yardage against the Birmingham Groves defense during first half action between the two schools n the MHSAA Division 2 semifinal game at West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s won the game 28-27 in one overtime.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s wide receiver Bryson Williams runs for extra yardage against the Birmingham Groves defense during first half action between the two schools n the MHSAA Division 2 semifinal game at West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s won the game 28-27 in one overtime. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Byron Center Bulldogs (12-1) play the Orchard Lake St Mary's Eaglets (10-3) in the Michigan high school football Division 2 championship on Friday at Ford Field.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Byron Center vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's MHSAA Division 2 Championship Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan