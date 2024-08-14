Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
With the first week of Michigan high school football games around the corner, High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout the state entering the 2024 season.
We published the list of top quarterbacks yesterday.
This list is about the top running backs entering the season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Saturday.
Here are the top running backs in Michigan high football entering the 2024 season:
Jayden Terry, Jr., Grandville
Terry proved to be one of the top running backs in the state as a sophomore for Grandville. He ran for 1,872 yards, and he had many touchdown runs over 50 yards. Terry was one of five sophomores on any of the 2023 MHSFCA all-state teams.
Jace Clarizio, Sr., East Lansing
Clarizio earned a spot on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team after leading East Lansing to the Division 2 semifinal. He ran for 1,247 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. Clarizio is committed to Michigan State.
Izaiah Wright, Jr., Carlson
A 2023 all-state selection, Wright rushed for over 1,965 yards as a sophomore, adding another 144 yards through the air to go along with 31 total touchdowns. Wright has offers from Michigan State and Indiana, among others.
“A true power back with exceptional speed,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said of Wright, the state’s No. 12 player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
Makiah Williams, Sr., Grand Blanc
A “freakishly athletic” three-year starter at linebacker, Williams won’t just be a standout in the front seven this year, said Grand Blanc coach Kaleb Forr, he’ll even see carries out of the backfield.
“He has the opportunity to showcase to a lot of schools at the collegiate level that he is a primetime recruit,” Forr said of the Bobcat’s defensive leader who possesses 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash.
Paul Hess, Sr., Niles
Hess has started at both fullback and linebacker since he was a freshman. Niles coach Scot Shaw said he’s the “backbone” of the Vikings flexbone offense which scored an average of 48 points a game last season.
At 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, Hess has a bruising frame. Last season he put it to use, tallying 1,177 yards and 25 touchdowns despite seldom playing more than one half of games as the team ran clock in a majority of outings.
“He is a powerful back and has many yards after contact,” Shaw said of the backer with interest from Harding University.
Kory Amachree, Jr., Haslett
Amachree is rated the top running back in the 2026 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot, 195-pound back for Haslett has offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Akron and Bowling Green among others.
Logan Wadkins, Sr., Charlevoix
Wadkins, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound two-way presence, plays running back, receiver, defensive back and also returns kicks.
"Logan is a do-it-all player for Charlevoix,” said coach Donald Jess. “He's got good speed and is extremely elusive.”
A returning all-conference player, Wadkins has several small colleges interested in him at the moment.
Traverse Moore, Jr., DeWitt
Equipped with offers from Toledo and Central Michigan, Moore projects as a four-year starter, said DeWitt coach Rob Zimmerman.
“(He’s an) incredibly talented player with a great burst,” Zimmerman said. “Has outstanding vision and balance and is very, very physical.”
Moore, a 6-foot, 195-pound back, accounted for 16 touchdowns in the last five games of his sophomore season alone.
Ian Bunce, Sr., Allendale
Bunce missed the entirety of his junior season due to injury, but Allendale coach Joel Brose said he looks promising in the run up to the season.
“Great speed and strength for a running back,” Brose said. “He has worked very hard in the offseason.”
Kadale Williams, Sr., Lumen Christi
Williams, a Central Michigan commit and 3-star running back according to 247Sports, rushed for over 1,500 yards last season while helping lead Lumen Christi to its second consecutive state title. MLive’s Division 7 Player of the Year, Williams also started as a safety on the 2022 state champs and is a three-year starter for the program.
Elijah Jones, Sr., East Kentwood
Jones was a bright spot for the East Kentwood offense in 2023, when the junior rushed for 1,070 yards, added nearly 300 more through the air to go with five touchdowns. He’s poised for an ever bigger senior campaign.
Jaden Pydyn, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Last year’s team MVP, Pydyn rushed for over 1,000 yards while contributing defensively as a safety. The senior is committed to play both football and baseball for Army.
“Jaden is a savvy football player that makes everyone around him better,” Detroit Catholic Central coach Justin Cessante said. “He’s simply a great football player and makes our team go.”
Benson Harper, Jr., Harbor Beach
A two-year starter for Harbor Beach at wide receiver/running back as well as safety, Harper was first-team all-conference on both sides of the ball as a sophomore. Harper was voted a team captain as well as the program’s top underclassmen last season and coach
Head coach Troy Schelke expects a big junior year from him.
Garret Foster, Sr., Big Rapids
A two-time all-conference selection and an all-region athlete for Big Rapids, Foster has been the team’s leading receiver each of the last two seasons, averaging 52 receptions during his varsity career. Foster is a dual-threat on offense who averaged 11.7 yards per catch and 5.7 yards per rush last season along with 20 touchdowns. He has collected several DIvision II and Division III offers.
Treyton Myers, Jr., Coloma
Myers, a running back/receiver, averaged over 100 yards of offense per game last season. At 5-foot-9, he runs a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and is expected to match, if not exceed, his offensive output this season.
“Treyton is lightning in a bottle,” Coloma coach Brian Klee said. “He is a legit scoring threat every time he touches the ball.”
Fletcher Middleton, Jr., Glen Lake
An all-conference and region running back and linebacker, Middleton rushed for 669 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore. He added 82 tackles on the defensive side of the ball for Glen Lake.
Connor O’Rourke, Sr., Mattawan
O’Rourke is a combination running back/wide receiver for Mattawan, and made the all-region team along with being named all-state honorable mention as a junior. He logged just under 1,000 receiving yards last season in addition to his work on the ground.
“Connor is a special athlete,” coach Jerry Schultz said. “He not only is able to beat kids on the ground, he is also a receiving threat.”
Isaac Poot, Sr., Rockford
Poot starts at strong safety, running back and returner for Rockford and was an all-conference and all-region player a year ago.
“Isaac is lightning in a bottle,” said coach Robert Banaszak. “He can play virtually every skill position on the field with his effortless athleticism. We ask a lot out of Isaac in every phase of the game.”
Pool logged five rushing touchdowns and seven special teams touchdowns last season.
Ronny Johnson, Sr., Dexter
Johnson is a talented running back who can take a run to the endzone any time he touches it for Dexter. Johnson is committed to Northwestern. He didn’t need much convincing. He committed on the same day he was offered by the Wildcats.
AJ Hill, Sr., Davison
Hill has as impressive of a highlight reel as any running back in the state. He helped Davison reach the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals. He is committed to Ferris State.
Noah Sanders, Sr., Groves
Noah Sanders is the son of Detroit Lions and NFL legend Barry Sanders. No surprise, Noah Sanders has the ability to make defenders miss. He has offers from Toledo, Buffalo and Wayne State, among others.
Joshua Tate, Sr., West Bloomfield
Tate is a talented back for a West Bloomfield team that always has state title aspirations. Tate does not shy away from contact, and he has the speed to pull away. He has offers from Toledo, Marshall and Eastern Kentucky.
Michael Dukes, Jr., Detroit King
Dukes is another quality player from King, and he has a long highlight reel of long runs to the end zone. He has offers from Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green.
Tomarion Steward, Jr., Mona Shores
At 210 pounds, Steward is difficult to take down. He had 121 carries for 973 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore for Mona Shores. He has offers from Central Michigan, Miami (OH) and Toledo.
Chase Burnett, Sr., Goodrich
Burnett had a fantastic junior season. He had 258 carries for 1,926 yards and 25 touchdowns for Goodrich. Burnett is an intense runner, and he has the ability to change direction with one step.
Colby Bailey, Sr., Harper Woods
Bailey can be a top playmakers for a Harper Woods team looking to repeat as MHSAA Division 4 champions.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X