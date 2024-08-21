Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Michigan high school football is around the corner, so High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout Michigan.
There were many noteworthy linebackers to consider, and many athletes who do not appear in this article will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Saturday.
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football
Zacorious Tanner, Sr., Coloma
Tanner scored two defensive touchdowns last season from the linebacker position. His 4.55-second speed in the 40-yard dash comes in handy both in the middle of the defense and in the offensive backfield. His best offensive game of the year came in week eight last season when he rushed for 121 yards and logged three scores.
“Zacorious makes plays on defense because he is relentless in his pursuit of the football and is a very productive ball carrier on offense thanks to his great vision, size and speed,” Coloma coach Brian Klee said.
Jaiden Allos, Sr., West Bloomfield
Allos started both ways for West Bloomfield as a junior, notably returning two interceptions for touchdowns during the school’s 2023 playoff run to the state semifinals.
“(He’s a) tough and instinctive athlete that uses his Swiss Army Knife type versatility to make plays against both the run and pass,” coach West Bloomfield Zachary Hilbers said of the outside linebacker/wideout.
Charles White, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
White is an excellent overall athlete who excelled in the linebacker position during his junior year for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He had 52 tackles and five tackles for loss. White is committed to Michigan State.
Joey Larobardiere, Sr., Grand Blanc
Larobardiere, a three-year starter, led the state’s top division in tackles last season, accumulating 126 through 11 games as a junior. Grand Blanc coach Kaleb Forr said Larobardiere is a “no brainer” potential all-state player entering 2024, adding that he thrives in pursuit and finishing.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has interest from MAC programs such as Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan along with a collection of top Division II programs.
Di’Mari Malone, Sr., Dakota
Malone is a force off the edge for Dakota. His athleticism earned him an offer from Michigan State, and he committed to the Spartans in May.
Makiah Williams, Sr., Grand Blanc
A “freakishly athletic” three-year starter at linebacker, Williams won’t just be a standout in the front seven this year, said Forr, he’ll even see carries out of the backfield.
“He has the opportunity to showcase to a lot of schools at the collegiate level that he is a primetime recruit,” Forr said of the Bobcat’s defensive leader who possesses 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash.
Brayden Sweeney, Jr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
A safety/linebacker, Sweeney has already collected offers from almost every MAC program.
“Going to be a big time player,” Grand Rapids Catholic Central coach Todd Kolster said of the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder. “Big. Strong. Explosive. Tough. Has great range on defense.”
Patrick Knight, Sr., Godwin Heights
Knight has starred in three different sports for Godwin Heights, making all-conference in football, wrestling and baseball. In wrestling, he was a conference champ and state qualifying wrestler. On the gridiron, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound linebacker/tight end led the team in tackles as a junior.
Logan Nason, Sr., Allendale
Nason was an all-conference interior linebacker last season for Falcons and began garnering some Division III interest due to his work as a junior.
“Strong, aggressive, good football mind,” Allendale coach Joel Brose said of the backer who may also start at tailback this fall.
Dalton Drogosh, Sr., De La Salle
A three-year starter at linebacker for De La Salle, Drogosh is considered one of the best athletes in the Detroit area, said coach Dan Rohn. Drogosh runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and holds multiple collegiate offers.
Lee Krueger, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Kruger, a top-three wrestler in the state for Detroit Catholic Central, is a potential favorite to win the state championship at 189 or 215.
“A big, strong football player,” Krueger is a team captain and the “heart and soul” of the defense according to coach Justin Cessante.
Logan Doerr, Sr., Mason
Doerr was the heart of the Mason Bulldogs’ defense last season as a junior and returns this fall to continue wreaking havoc in the middle of the field. The linebacker was the team’s leading tackler last year, helping Mason to its first ever state finals appearance.
Logan Lahaie, Sr., Petoskey
Having Lahaie in the middle of the defense, said Petoskey coach Jim Webb, is like having another coach on the field.
“He is just a tough, physical player and pretty much coaches our front eight on defense,” said Webb. “He is always game ready.”
An all-area, conference and region linebacker, Lahaie contributed 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception as a junior.
Benji Allen, Sr., Glen Lake
Allen, who plays both linebacker and quarterback, led the team in tackles last season with 114 total and was named to the all-conference team. A football, basketball, baseball and track athlete, Allen is a “true leader” at Glen Lake, said coach Jesse Smith.
Gavin May, Jr., Pennfield
May broke out as a sophomore, leading Pennfield in tackles. Voted an all-league linebacker in 2023, he was a staple, said Pennfield coach Robbie Hattan, of the team’s turnaround from 0-9 in 2022, to 4-5 last season.
“Gavin has a high motor,” Hattan said, “and with a 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame, he plays a physical game.”
Carter Hamilton, Sr., South Lyon East
Hamilton, an all-conference honorable mention as a junior, is building a nice resume at linebacker for the Cougars. Throughout his career, Hamilton has logged 102 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
“Carter is a very productive inside linebacker for us,” South Lyon East coach Jacob Topp said. “Even though he missed a couple games as a junior, the games he was in he made a significant impact for us. He is a physical football player that will see an expanded role on the offensive side of the ball this year as well.”
Casey Engle, Sr., Lowell
Engle was a standout linebacker last season for the 11-1 Lowell Devils, turning in 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. A two-way player who also plays running back, Engle has interest from multiple Division II and Division III college football programs.
Andre Thomas Jr., Sr., Belleville
Thomas Jr. plays with incredible speed which makes him prolific in both run and pass defense for Belleville. Thomas Jr. had multiple scholarship offers before committing to Central Michigan.
Cameron Summerour, Sr., Cass Tech
Summerour is not to be overlooked in a talented Cass Tech defense. His physical play has led him to a scholarship offer from and commitment to Grand Valley State.
Matthew McCraw, Sr., Harper Woods
McCraw was a 2023 first team OAA-White selection and helped Harper Woods to the MHSAA Division 4 title. McCraw is committed to Ferris State.
Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter
Gersh had a stellar sophomore season with 84 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and one interception for Dexter. Gersh has recently earned offers from Wake Forest, Penn State and Pitt, among others.
Nolan Vis, Sr., Unity Christian
Vis lined up all over for Unity Christian. He had 92 total tackles in nine games in 2023. He was also on the 2023 MHSFCA all-state team.
Joseph Calhoun, Sr., Gabriel Richard
Calhoun is committed to the Air Force Academy. He is a missile to the ball and is a sure tackle once he reaches the ball carrier for Gabriel Richard.
Chuck Meyers, Sr., North Muskegon
Few linebackers had as good of a season in 2023 as North Muskegon’s Chuck Meyers. He had 150 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and was named to the 2023 MHSFCA Division 7 team.
