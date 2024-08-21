Top defensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Michigan high school football begins the first games of the season in eight days, so High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout Michigan.
READ: TOP QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | PASS CATCHERS | O-LINE
There were many noteworthy defensive lineman to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this article will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Saturday.
Here are the top defensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season:
Xavier Newsom, Sr., Detroit MLK
Newsom is a speedy edge rusher that can get into any backfield quickly. He was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 3 all-state team, and he helped Detroit MLK to the Division 3 semifinals.
Derrick Simmons, Sr., Frankenmuth
Simmons, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman is a 3-star and the state’s ninth-best player in 2025, according to 247Sports. The Frankenmuth star had a variety of Big 10 offers, and is a Michigan State commit.
Jaylxon McAllister, Sr., Grand Ledge
McAllister was one of four juniors to make the 2023 MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he might be slightly undersized, but it doesn’t show in his play for Grand Ledge.
Darrin Strey, Sr., Paw Paw
A four-year varsity starter for Paw Paw, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound Strey is quickly becoming one of the state’s most accomplished linemen. Playing both ways for the Red Wolves, he has climbed the recruiting ladder and is now ranked No. 4 in the state’s class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
The Kentucky commit logged 72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 95 pin blocks as a junior en route to being named first team all-conference, region, and state.
Jeremiah Benson, Jr., West Bloomfield
Benson started every game at left tackle last season and will also start at defensive end for the Lakers this fall.
“Strong, physical, and plays with a mean streak,” West Bloomfield coach Zachary Hilbers said of the two-way talent with multiple Division I offers.
John Baker, Sr., Cass Tech
Cass Tech has a long history of producing next-level defensive prospects and Baker is a standout amongst the 2025 class. The defensive end/tight end is a Toledo commit and a 3-star.
Rashad Jones, Sr., Belleville
Jones is one of many talented players on a stacked Belleville roster. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher is a Purdue commit and the No. 20 player in the state’s 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Decarion Raney, Sr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Standing at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, Raney, a Grand Valley State commit, brings a next-level frame at defensive end.
With excellent strength, length and motor, Raney is “one of the best” GRCC coach Todd Kolster has seen.
Bryant Weatherspoon, Sr., Harper Woods
Weatherspoon brings a 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame to the middle of the Harper Woods defense. The lineman got several local offers before ultimately committing to Toledo.
Will Solomon, Jr., DeWitt
Solomon has played just two seasons of organized football but, according to coach Rob Zimmerman, is on the track to becoming a major Power Five talent. At 6-foot-3, 315-pounds, the defensive tackle ran a 5-second 40-yard dash.
“He’s going to be an absolute force,” said DeWitt head coach Rob Zimmerman.
Isaiah Harris, Jr., Saline
Harris has a top-10 spot in the state’s 2026 class by 247Sports and a 3-star rating. The 6-foot-2 edge rusher for Saline has offers from Duke, Indiana, Kansas and others.
Bobby Kanka, Sr., Howell
Kanka had eight sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 38 total tackles in just 5.5 games last season for Howell. He’s a top athlete at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, and he’s decided to stay in-state for college with a commitment to Michigan.
Mason Mayne, Sr., Lawton
A soon-to-be four-year varsity, Maybe was an all-conference and region player each of the last two seasons. Ranked as a 3-star defensive lineman by 247Sports, Mayne — a Northwestern commit — is a versatile athlete in the trenches who also won the Division 7 state title in Discus and finished runner up in shot put last season. Notably, at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, he runs a 12-second 100-meter dash and a 4.7-second 40-yard dash.
Maybe has helped Lawton to 31 wins over the last three seasons, including three-straight conference and district appearances, a state runner-up finish in 2021, and a regional title in 2022.
Danilo Gubernich, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
A hulking 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle, Gubernich is a team captain and two-way trench presence for Detroit Catholic Central coach Justin Cessante’s program. In addition to Western Michigan, Gubernich collected offers from all MAC schools as well as Marshall.
“Danilo is a great leader and the anchor of our line,” Cessante said of the Western Michigan commit. “He will face double teams all year on defense and is a competitor that looks forward to the challenge.”
Benny Eziuka, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Eziuka is on track to be one of the few four-year starters in the history of Catholic Central’s program. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound two-way tackle, he’s an established state wrestler and a 4.8 GPA student. Eziuka possesses offers from Kentucky, Penn State as well as MAC schools, Army and Air Force.
“Benny is a technician with great feet, hands and hips,” coach Cessante said. “... Benny is an unbelievable young man that excels in all that he does. We will rely on Benny to help anchor us in the trenches and lead our football team.”
Kenneth McClinton, Jr., Denby
A first-team all-region player as a sophomore for Denby, the multi-talented McClinton has begun catching eyes at the next-level for his play on the edge. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end has seven Division I offers to his name, including Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Toledo.
Korbin Sulitis, Sr., Petoskey
Sulitis, a team captain and multi-year starter, is the hardest worker on the Northmen roster, said Petoskey coach Jim Webb. The defensive end collected all-area, conference and region accolades after tallying 100 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. This fall, he will also be starting at quarterback for the Northmen.
Jayelin Vawter, Jr., Coloma
Vawter averaged over nine tackles per game last season, finishing his sophomore year with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
“Jayelin’s rare combination of size, strength and speed gives him the explosiveness to wreak havoc and cause disruption on the defensive side of the ball,” Coloma coach Brian Klee said of the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder.
RaShawn Rogers, Sr., Ottawa Hills
Rogers has started since he was a freshman and was unanimously voted as team's best lineman by peers last season. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has received multiple Division II offers.
“Rashawn has helped mentor younger players and help develop a standard of what is needed to help rebuild a program that has seen success in the past,” Ottawa Hills coach Kendall Jackson said. “He's been one of many seniors to define how rough times can only polish you into a better vision of yourself. Rogers is a special player and an even better person, after the season he will be missed.”
Kade Friesen, Sr., Rockford
A hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker, Friesen is a “disruptive force,” said Rockford coach Robert Banaszak.
“He is constantly swarming around the quarterback or ball carrier,” said Banaszak of the all-conference defender. “He also is super versatile playing, with the ability to cover skill players man-to-man in the passing game.
Sam Rucker, Sr., Niles
Rucker has started 32 games for Niles, operating at an all-conference, all-region and honorable mention all-state level over the years. He plays both edge rusher and running back for the Vikings.
“He is a great athlete,” said coach Scot Shaw, “and a threat to get a sack, tackle, or score each play.”
Jacob Schorfhaar, Sr., DeWitt
A tight end/defensive end, Schorfhaar has started each season of his career, blossoming into a Division I prospect that may, said Zimmerman, end up in the Ivy League due to his excellent academic prowess.
“He runs great routes and also has excellent hands,” Zimmerman said. “Plays with great emotion and is our emotional leader.”
Jordin Farrow, Sr., River Rouge
Farrow is 6-foot-3, 263 pounds and has speed on the edge to get by opposing tackles for River Rouge. Farrow is committed to Toledo after having offers from Eastern Michigan, Akron and Bowling Green, among others.
Brendon Rice, Sr., North Farmington
Brendon Rice is a 6-foot-3, 260 pounds defensive lineman who eats up blocks. Rice set the edge for North Farmington all season. He is committed to Rice University.
Willie Fletcher, Sr., Detroit MLK
Detroit MLK has a quality defensive line, and Fletcher is a key part of it. Fletcher is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, and he has played both on the edge and in the middle for Detroit MLK.
Logan Howell, Sr., Cass Tech
Howell clogs the middle for opposing offenses. He had 50 tackles and 15 tackles for loss last season, and he can be a key part to Cass Tech’s success in 2024.
Warren Cain, Sr., Davison
Cain is an edge rusher for a talented Davison team. He can stand up and get around any offensive tackle. He is committed to Western Michigan.
Jacob Tur, Sr., De La Salle
Tur was named to the 2023 MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team. Tur is an explosive athlete in the middle of the defensive line for De La Salle.
Drew Heimbuch, Sr., Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Heimbuch had a stellar junior season with 90 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 5 all-state team.
Brody Brewer, Sr., Berrien Springs
Brewer was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 5 all-state team for Berrien Springs, and he can play both in the middle and on the edge of the defensive line.
Michael Chude, Sr., Roseville
Chude is committed to Grand Valley State and a force in the middle for Roseville.
More preseason Michigan high school football stories from High School on SI:
Vote: Who is the top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top running back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X