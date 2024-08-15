Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
The first games of Michigan high school football begins in two weeks, High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout Michigan entering the 2024 season.
We published the list of top quarterbacks on Tuesday and the top running backs on Wednesday.
This list is about the pass catchers, wide receivers and tight ends, entering the season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Monday.
Here are the top wdie receivers and running backs in Michigan high football entering the 2024 season:
Elisha Durham, Sr., West Bloomfield
As a junior, Durham collected 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns, good for all-league, region and state honors.The 6-foot Lakers wideout has collected multiple Division I offers, including Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan.
Kamren Flowers, Sr., West Bloomfield
Flowers joined Durham last season to form one of the state’s best pass-catching duos. An all-league and all-state performer in his own right, Flowers tallied more than 1,000 all-purpose yards as well as 14 total scores.
“He was a matchup nightmare all over the field,” coach Zachary Hilbers said of the Toledo commit. “Blazing speed.”
DeShaun Lanier, Sr., Chippewa Valley
Lanier had 73 receptions for 1,132 yards and 15 touchdowns for Chippewa Valley. He was named to the 2023 MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team, and he’s in line for another strong season.
Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville
Dotson was on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team for the University of Detroit, Jesuit. Dotson transferred to Belleville for his senior season. Dotson is committed to Pitt.
Jayden Savoury, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Savoury is a 6-foot-6, 220 pound tight end from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He caught 15 passes for 187 yards in his junior season, and his athleticism and his size makes him a top target for the Eaglets in 2024.
Matt Evans, Sr., Grand Blanc
Coach Kaleb Forr believes Evans, a cornerback/wide receiver, will make a splash in his senior year.
“His ability to lockdown a receiver is uncanny and will be a playmaker on offense receiving the ball… ,” Forr said. “Being a dynamic player on both sides of the ball gives Matt the opportunity to make a lot of plays. He will be relied on and counted on to lead the Bobcats (to) win some games in high-level moments throughout the year.”
Evans, a 6-foot-3,180-pounder, has interest from a collection of Division I programs and a plethora of top-level Division II programs.
Lincoln Keyes, Jr., Saline
Keyes is the top pass-catcher in Michigan’s class of 2026, according to 247Sports. A three-star, he’s the fifth-highest ranked prospect in his class, and at 6-foot-6, a matchup nightmare for defenders.
Jamison Williams, Sr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Williams brings excellent playmaking ability to coach Todd Kolster’s offense. The receiver stands at 6-foot-4, 180-pounds.
“Great ball skills, great body control,” said Kolster. “Has tremendous range.”
Raef Goosen, Sr., Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Goosen, a three-year starter at tight end, has a physical frame at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds.
“Athletic. Great Hands. Physical and aggressive,” said Kolster.
Brody Videto, Sr., Parma Western
A former quarterback, Videto (now up to 6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has made the move to tight end, where he splits time between pass-catching and acting as a linebacker on defense.
Videto, a team captain, has “blossomed into a possible Division I tight end,” said coach Nick Rulewicz.
Seth Marek, Sr., Petoskey
Marek broke every school receiving record by the end of last season (single game, season, and career) en route to being named all-area, conference, region and second-team all-state.
A “big physical wideout with great hands,” said coach Jim Webb, Marek recorded 45 catches for 859 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.
Logan Wadkins, Sr., Charlevoix
Wadkins, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound two-way presence, plays running back, receiver, defensive back and also returns kicks.
"Logan is a do-it-all player for Charlevoix,” said coach Donald Jess. “He's got good speed and is extremely elusive.”
A returning all-conference player, Wadkins has several small colleges interested in him at the moment.
Abram Larner, Sr., DeWitt
The brother of the team’s starting quarterback, Larner is a three-year starter at slot and is committed to Grand Valley State.
“(He) was the most dominant slot receiver in the state this summer and had a tremendous junior year as well,” coach Rob Zimmerman said of the receiver with 4.48-second speed in the 40-yard dash. “(He) runs great routes and catches everything. I believe he will be the most dominant slot receiver in the state this fall.”
Kameran Hayward, Jr., Cousino
Hayward has become a star for Cousino, starting on varsity since his freshman season. A two-way player, he’s an impact player at both receiver and corner.
Despite only playing defensive back for one year, Hayward collected four interceptions and 14 passes defended as a sophomore, adding nearly 500 all-purpose yards, 30 catches and four touchdowns on the other side of the ball.
“(With) a bulldog mentality,” coach Brandon Gennette said, “he welcomes competition and it makes him better.”
Jace Cummings, So., Comstock Park
As a freshman, Cummings was a standout on the hardwood and coach Doug Samuels believes those skills will translate on the gridiron after a year spent developing on junior varsity.
“He already has the size that college coaches covet,” Samuels said of the 6-foot-4 wideout, “and he already has great hands and is developing his skills as a route runner. A humble and quiet kid with a skillset beyond his age, we look for Jace to have a huge season for us and cement himself as one of the top receivers in (the area), and eventually, the state as he continues to develop.”
Drew Ashbay, Sr., Allendale
The 6-foot-3 Ashbay is a likely two-way starter for the Falcons this fall at both wideout and safety.
“(He’s a) great leader and captain,” coach Joel Brose said. “He can run and make big plays.”
Ashbay will likely handle the tream’s punting/kicking responsibilities as well.
Damion King, Jr., De La Salle
A two-year starter at wideout, King is poised to break the school’s receiving yards record. Also the team’s return man, he has collected multiple Division I offers.
“One of the most natural route runners I have worked with,” coach Dan Rohn said, “and when he has the ball in his hands anything can happen.”
Colin Charles, Sr., Northville
An all-state honorable mention as a junior, Charles compiled 36 receptions for 620 yards and eight touchdowns. He added a pair of kick return touchdowns as well as 298 yards and a score on the ground.
“Colin is a true do-it-all player,” coach Brent Luplow said, “he can line up anywhere and when the ball touches his hands good things tend to happen.”
Samson Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
After an injury-ridden sophomore season, expectations are high for the wideout/defensive back Gash in 2024.
“Samson is a special athlete who can go the distance every time he touches the football,” Cessante said of the junior with 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash. “He has big-play capabilities every time he’s on the field. We’re excited about the spark he will give us.”
Gash has offers from several MAC schools, Marshall and is collecting heavy interest from Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Shawntez Bowie Jr., Sr., Denby
Bowie Jr. has played all over the field for the Tars, including stints at wideout, running back, linebacker and safety.
The all-around athlete has been named to the all-league first team two years in a row, is a former all-Detroit and all-region first teamer and is a preseason all-state nominee. He has one Division II offer.
Sam Corey, Sr., Mason
An all-league and all-region player as a junior, Corey is a unique two-way threat for the Bulldogs. Corey is an edge threat who led Mason in sacks a year ago, but, according to coach Gary Houghton, will also be leaned on as one of the team’s leading receivers this season as he catches passes from one of the state’s best quarterbacks in Cason Carswell.
Donald (Trace) Corlew III, Sr., Gladwin
Corlew was a unanimous first team all-region wideout and defensive back last season for the Flying G’s. Offensively, he collected just under 1,000 total yards between the air and the ground and scored 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, he made 52 tackles and logged a fumble recovery.
“He is a relentless worker in and out of season,” said coach Marc Jarstfer. “He is the fastest kid on our team, is the best route runner I’ve ever coached, and has an unbelievable ability to make people miss in the open field.”
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Jaden Taylor, Sr., Parchment
Taylor was an all-state defensive back last season, but has made his mark on the Panthers’ offense as a hybrid slot receiver/running back. Last season, he had just under 700 yards of offense and was second on the team in scoring. He also returned a punt 87 yards for a score.
“On offense he is twitchy and can take the ball the distance from anywhere on the field,” said coach Richard Roth.
Going into his senior season, Taylor has an offer from Wayne State and is looking to add to that as the fall approaches.
Hudson MacDonald, Sr., Lutheran North
MacDonald finished the 2023 season as an all-county defender, logging five interceptions through the first five games alone. At receiver, he was also the team’s leading target, tallying 612 yards and eight touchdowns, adding another 329 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“He is as dangerous with the ball in his hands as any player in the state,” coach Garrett Wenzelburger said.
The defensive back/wideout currently holds NAIA offers and is receiving interest from various NAIA and Division II schools.
Boden Fisher, Sr., Glen Lake
Fisher, who also plays defensive back and kicks for Glen Lake, developed into an excellent deep threat for Glen Lake last season, making both the all-conference and all-region teams.
“Boden has really stepped up to be a solid leader this year,” said coach Jesse Smith.
Braden Rabidau, Sr., Lansing Catholic
Rabidau, a 2-star recruit according to 247Sports, was an all-conference, all-region and all-state receiver last season for the Cougars.
Connor O’Rourke, Sr., Mattawan
O’Rourke is a combination running back/wide receiver for Mattawan, and made the all-region team along with being named all-state honorable mention as a junior. He logged just under 1,000 receiving yards last season in addition to his work on the ground.
“Connor is a special athlete,” coach Jerry Schultz said. “He not only is able to beat kids on the ground, he is also a receiving threat.”
Camden Short, Sr., Plymouth
Short is a Swiss Army Knife for the Plymouth offense, lining up all over the field as a tight end/fullback.
A three-year starter, he led the team in catches and receiving yards as a sophomore and “didn’t miss a beat last season,” said coach Greg Souldourian, adding that Short is one of the program’s strongest players.
Blake Linsley, Sr., Rockford
According to coach Robert Banaszak, Linsley is your “prototypical” tight end. As for what that entails?
“Amazing hands, smooth route running, and gritty inside/outside blocking,” said Banaszak.
Antwon Thomas, Sr., Belleville
Thomas had 22 receptions for 429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. He has the opportunity to be quarterback Bryce Underwood’s top target in 2023. Thomas is committed to Miami (OH).
Eric Slater, Sr., Roseville
Slater was on the 2023 MHSFCA all-state team. He had 43 catches for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Slater is committed to Howard University.
Braylen Naves, Sr., Davison
Naves had a great junior season with 32 receptions for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns. Naves is committed to Central Michigan.
Payton Kokaly, Sr., Davison
One of the top tight ends in the state, Kokaly had 28 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He has offers from Bucknell, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Wayne State.
