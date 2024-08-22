Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
The opening games of the 2024 Michigan high school football season begin in one week, so High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout Michigan.
There were many cornerbacks and safeties to consider, and many athletes who do not appear in this article will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Sunday.
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football
Nathan Szczembara, Sr., Grand Blanc
A three-year starter and team leader for Grand Blanc, Szczembara brings great athleticism at the safety and wideout positions and has made enough plays to capture the attention of Division II and III coaches across the state.
“Szczembara is a sure tackler and has the ability to cover anyone in the secondary,” coach Kaleb Forr said. “As a defensive back, you must communicate and make calls to your defense. He is the perfect fit for that role and will excel this season on the gridiron.”
Corey Sadler Jr., Jr., Cass Tech
Sadler is one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2026. He’s been a playmaker for Cass Tech since his freshman season, and he also played quarterback for the Technicians in 2023.
Derrick Jackson III, Sr., Cass Tech
Jackson III is also a key part of the Cass Tech secondary. The Kent State commit had 43 solo tackles, eight pass break ups, two interceptions and six tackles for loss in 2023. Jackson III was on the MHSFCA Division 1 all-state team.
Desmond Straughton, Sr., Roseville
Straughton had a solid junior season at safety for Roseville. He has range and the ability to take an interception for a touchdown every time. Straughton is committed to Illinois.
Matt Evans, Sr., Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc coach Kaleb Forr believes Evans, a cornerback/wide receiver, will make a splash in his senior year.
“His ability to lockdown a receiver is uncanny and will be a playmaker on offense receiving the ball… ,” Forr said. “Being a dynamic player on both sides of the ball gives Matt the opportunity to make a lot of plays. He will be relied on and counted on to lead the Bobcats (to) win some games in high-level moments throughout the year.”
Evans, a 6-foot-3,180-pounder, has interest from a collection of Division I programs and a plethora of top-level Division II programs.
Bryson Williams, Sr., St. Mary’s
Williams, according to 247Sports, is the No. 15 recruit in the state’s 2025 class. A Michigan State commit, the wideout/defensive back has made splash plays a habit for the Eaglets.
Jaden Taylor, Sr., Parchment
Taylor was an all-state defensive back last season, logging 86 total tackles, five for loss, one sack, three interceptions, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
“He is a rangy safety that can play both in run support and in pass defense,” said Parchment coach Richard Roth.
Going into his senior season, Taylor has an offer from Wayne State and is looking to add to that as the fall approaches.
Marcello Vitti, Jr., Divine Child
Vitti has been a playmaker during his time at Divine Child. In 2023, he had 105 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Vitti has played in the front-seven for Divine Child as well.
DJ Vanriper, Sr., Parma Western
Vanriper — the program’s best coverage player according to Parma Western coach Nick Rulewicz — tallied 34 tackles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown last season, before being named to the all-conference team.
“DJ is a shutdown corner,” Rulewicz said. “He is the best athlete on our team and can take away half of the field with his coverage skills. He went toe to toe against some Division I and II caliber talent last season and held those guys under two catches each time.”
Vanriper has interest from numerous schools at the next level, including some at the Division I level.
Noah Berdiner, Sr., Parma Western
An all-conference, region and state performer last season, Berdiner is one of Parma Western’s most versatile players, operating at running back, defensive back, kicker and punter. While Berdiner has made the biggest splash as an elite leg, setting multiple school records, the two-year starter and team captain has also collected Division III offers at defensive back.
Jadon Bender, Sr., DeWitt
Bender, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, has started each season of his career for DeWitt and has committed to Central Michigan.
“Extremely gifted athlete with an incredible drive to compete… ,” coach Rob Zimmerman said. “Jadon has great feet and hips and possesses excellent ball skills.”
Kameran Hayward, Jr., Cousino
Hayward has become a star for Cousino, starting on varsity since his freshman season. A two-way player, he’s an impact player at both receiver and corner. Despite only playing defensive back for one year, Hayward collected four interceptions and 14 passes defended as a sophomore, adding nearly 500 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on the other side of the ball.
“He will be our defensive leader and will compete to be one of the best all-around corners in Macomb County,” said DeWitt coach Brandon Gennette. “Kam will be tasked with matching up against every team’s No. 1 receiver and that’s a challenge he loves to take. (With) a bulldog mentality, he welcomes competition and it makes him better.”
Michael Hurlbutt, Sr., Allendale
Hurlbutt looks to be in for a big senior season as he prepares to start at quarterback while likely continuing his work as a starting safety for Allendale. He has yet to take a snap at quarterback at the varsity level, but coach Joel Brose is confident in his ability to adapt to the new position while balancing his responsibilities as a defensive back.
“He is a smart, very athletic and an aggressive player,” Brose said.
Drew Rankin, Sr., Northville
An all-area cornerback last season, Rankin recorded 36 tackles, five passes defended and a fumble recovery as a junior.
"Drew is an incredibly hard worker and a great technician at corner,” Northville coach Brent Luplow said. “He is a true student of the game and has improved every season."
Jaden Pyden, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Last year’s team MVP, Pyden rushed for over 1,000 yards while contributing defensively as a safety. The senior is committed to play both football and baseball for Army.
“Jaden is a savvy football player that makes everyone around him better,” coach Justin Cessante said. “He’s simply a great football player and makes our team go.”
Samson Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
After an injury-ridden sophomore season, expectations are high for the wideout/defensive back Gash in 2024.
“Samson is a special athlete who can go the distance every time he touches the football,” Detroit Catholic Central coach Justin Cessante said of the junior with 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash. “He has big-play capabilities every time he’s on the field. We’re excited about the spark he will give us.”
Gash has offers from several MAC schools, Marshall and is collecting heavy interest from Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Chris Little, Sr., Groves
Little has been an all-area cornerback each of the past two seasons for Groves. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is committed to Grand Valley State.
Benson Harper, Jr., Harbor Beach
A two-year starter for Harbor Beach at wide receiver/running back as well as safety, Harper was first-team all-conference on both sides of the ball as a sophomore. Harper was voted a team captain as well as the program’s top underclassmen last season and coach
Troy Schelke expects a big junior year from him.
Dreshaun Johnson, Sr., Denby
Johnson has risen through the ranks of Detroit football, notably landing last season on the first teams for all-league, all-Detroit and all-region for Denby. The defensive back has five offers to his name, one Division I, and four Division II schools.
Donald (Trace) Corlew III, Sr., Gladwin
Corlew was a unanimous first team all-region wideout and defensive back last season for the Flying G’s. Offensively, he collected just under 1,000 total yards between the air and the ground and scored 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, he made 52 tackles and logged a fumble recovery.
“He is a relentless worker in and out of season,” said coach Marc Jarstfer. “He is the fastest kid on our team, is the best route runner I’ve ever coached, and has an unbelievable ability to make people miss in the open field.”
Hayden Janes, Sr., Petoskey
Janes is the quarterback of the Northmen’s secondary. A team captain and multi-year starter, he logged 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, six interceptions and eight passes defended as a junior.
“Hayden is your typical coach’s kid,” said Petoskey coach Jim Webb. “Game smarts and great leadership skills. He is a very skilled athlete defensively and offensively.”
Janes, who also plays running back, was named all-area, conference and region last season and appeared on the all-state second team.
Hudson MacDonald, Sr., Lutheran North
MacDonald finished the 2023 season as an all-county defender, logging five interceptions through the first five games alone. At receiver, he was also the team’s leading target, tallying 612 yards and eight touchdowns, adding another 329 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“He is as dangerous with the ball in his hands as any player in the state,” Lutheran North coach Garrett Wenzelburger said.
The defensive back/wideout currently holds NAIA offers and is receiving interest from various NAIA and Division II schools.
Cashus Shivers, Sr., Cass Tech
Shivers is another star in the Cass Tech secondary. He plays safety for Cass Tech, and he had many plays where he met ball carriers at the line of scrimmage. Shivers is committed to Kentucky.
Desmon Yharbrough, Sr., Belleville
Desmon Yharbrough is one of the many talented Belleville Tigers, and Yharbrough committed to Miami (OH) in June.
DiJon Wilson, Jr., River Rouge
Wilson can run with receivers, and he is one of the key players for a River Rouge team looking to make an impact in Division 3.
Max Macklem, Sr., Goodrich
Macklem is a talented defensive back with the ability to track the ball in the air and make plays. He is also a wide receiver, and he is committed to Central Michigan.
