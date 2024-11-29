Michigan (MHSAA) high school football championship scores, live updates, recaps (11/29/2024)

High School

High School on SI has live Michigan high school football scores from the 2024 Michigan high school football state championships

Detroit King's Micheal Dukes, left, runs the ball as Mason's Jacob Ackley, right, closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School.
Detroit King's Micheal Dukes, left, runs the ball as Mason's Jacob Ackley, right, closes in during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Michigan (MHSAA) championships begin on Friday, November 29 and continue to Saturday, November 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.

2024 Michigan high school football championship schedule, live updates, recaps

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Hudsonville (12-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (11-2)

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Byron Center (12-1) vs Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-3)

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Zeeland West (12-1) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (10-3)

DIVISION 4 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Goodrich (12-1) vs Niles (12-1)

DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Frankenmuth (13-0) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (11-1) 

DIVISION 6 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1) vs Lansing Catholic (10-3)

DIVISION 7 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Monroe St Mary CC (13-0) vs Millington (12-0) 

DIVISION 8 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Riverview Gabriel Richard (11-1) vs Beal City (11-2) 

