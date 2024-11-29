Michigan (MHSAA) high school football championship scores, live updates, recaps (11/29/2024)
The 2024 Michigan (MHSAA) championships begin on Friday, November 29 and continue to Saturday, November 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.
High School on SI will have live updates and a recap of every division championship.
High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MHSAA championship. This page will be updated through the week.
2024 Michigan high school football championship schedule, live updates, recaps
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Hudsonville (12-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (11-2)
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Byron Center (12-1) vs Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-3)
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Zeeland West (12-1) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (10-3)
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.
Goodrich (12-1) vs Niles (12-1)
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
Frankenmuth (13-0) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (11-1)
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.
Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1) vs Lansing Catholic (10-3)
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Monroe St Mary CC (13-0) vs Millington (12-0)
DIVISION 8 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Riverview Gabriel Richard (11-1) vs Beal City (11-2)
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App