Michigan High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. St. Patrick (Portland, MI) (7-0)
2. Britton Deerfield (Britton, MI) (7-1)
3. North Dickinson (Felch, MI) (8-0)
4. Onekama (Onekama, MI) (9-0)
5. Sacred Heart Academy (Grand Rapids, MI) (7-1)
6. Morrice (Morrice, MI) (8-1)
7. Mio-Au Sable (Mio, MI) (7-1)
8. North Central (Powers, MI) (7-2)
9. Lake Linden-Hubbell (Lake Linden, MI) (6-2)
10. Pittsford (Pittsford, MI) (7-2)
11. Hillman (Hillman, MI) (5-3)
12. Bear Lake (Bear Lake, MI) (7-2)
13. Marion (Marion, MI) (5-3)
14. Cedarville (Cedarville, MI) (6-3)
15. Newberry (Newberry, MI) (6-3)
16. Au Gres-Sims (Au Gres, MI) (5-3)
17. Waldron (Waldron, MI) (6-3)
18. North Huron (Kinde, MI) (5-3)
19. Rogers City (Rogers City, MI) (4-5)
20. Peck (Peck, MI) (5-4)
21. Stephenson (Stephenson, MI) (3-6)
22. Rapid River (Rapid River, MI) (4-5)
23. Ontonagon (Ontonagon, MI) (2-4)
24. Camden-Frontier (Camden, MI) (4-5)
25. Burr Oak (Burr Oak, MI) (4-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Norway (Norway, MI) (9-0)
2. Martin (Martin, MI) (9-0)
3. Mendon (Mendon, MI) (9-0)
4. Deckerville (Deckerville, MI) (8-1)
5. Inland Lakes (Indian River, MI) (9-0)
6. Kingston (Kingston, MI) (8-1)
7. Montabella (Blanchard, MI) (8-1)
8. Pickford (Pickford, MI) (7-1)
9. Gobles (Gobles, MI) (7-2)
10. Merrill (Merrill, MI) (7-2)
11. Climax-Scotts (Climax, MI) (7-2)
12. Breckenridge (Breckenridge, MI) (6-3)
13. Central Lake (Central Lake, MI) (6-3)
14. Marcellus (Marcellus, MI) (6-3)
15. Colon (Colon, MI) (6-3)
16. Bessemer (Bessemer, MI) (6-1)
17. Dryden (Dryden, MI) (5-4)
18. Concord (Concord, MI) (5-4)
19. Coleman (Coleman, MI) (4-5)
20. Fulton (Middleton, MI) (4-5)
21. Brimley (Brimley, MI) (4-4)
22. Eau Claire (Eau Claire, MI) (4-4)
23. Rudyard (Rudyard, MI) (3-6)
24. Morenci (Morenci, MI) (3-6)
25. Brethren (Brethren, MI) (4-5)
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Harbor Beach (Harbor Beach, MI) (9-0)
2. Hudson (Hudson, MI) (9-0)
3. Beal City (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (9-0)
4. Springport (Springport, MI) (9-0)
5. Glen Lake (Maple City, MI) (7-1)
6. Bark River-Harris (Harris, MI) (7-1)
7. Decatur (Decatur, MI) (7-2)
8. Melvindale ABT (Melvindale, MI) (8-0)
9. White Pigeon (White Pigeon, MI) (7-2)
10. Madison (Madison Heights, MI) (8-1)
11. Unionville-Sebewaing (Sebewaing, MI) (6-3)
12. Fowler (Fowler, MI) (6-3)
13. Reese (Reese, MI) (5-4)
14. New Lothrop (New Lothrop, MI) (6-3)
15. East Jordan (East Jordan, MI) (6-3)
16. Centreville (Centreville, MI) (5-4)
17. Frankfort (Frankfort, MI) (6-3)
18. Bradford Academy (Southfield, MI) (6-3)
19. Mancelona (Mancelona, MI) (5-4)
20. Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI) (5-3)
21. St. Louis (St. Louis, MI) (3-5)
22. West Iron County (Iron River, MI) (4-4)
23. Ubly (Ubly, MI) (3-6)
24. Summerfield (Petersburg, MI) (4-4)
25. Manchester (Manchester, MI) (4-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo, MI) (9-0)
2. Menominee (Menominee, MI) (9-0)
3. Clinton (Clinton, MI) (7-2)
4. Millington (Millington, MI) (7-2)
5. Charlevoix (Charlevoix, MI) (8-1)
6. Lawton (Lawton, MI) (7-2)
7. Whiteford (Ottawa Lake, MI) (8-1)
8. McBain (McBain, MI) (7-2)
9. Laker (Pigeon, MI) (6-3)
10. Schoolcraft (Schoolcraft, MI) (7-2)
11. Hanover-Horton (Horton, MI) (6-2)
12. Ithaca (Ithaca, MI) (6-3)
13. Harrison (Harrison, MI) (7-2)
14. Bronson (Bronson, MI) (7-2)
15. Saranac (Saranac, MI) (7-2)
16. Cass City (Cass City, MI) (6-3)
17. Pine River Area (Leroy, MI) (6-3)
18. North Muskegon (North Muskegon, MI) (6-3)
19. Lutheran Northwest (Rochester Hills, MI) (5-3)
20. Jonesville (Jonesville, MI) (6-3)
21. Manton (Manton, MI) (6-3)
22. Constantine (Constantine, MI) (6-3)
23. Leslie (Leslie, MI) (5-4)
24. Beaverton (Beaverton, MI) (4-4)
25. Union City (Union City, MI) (5-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Almont (Almont, MI) (8-0)
2. Montrose (Montrose, MI) (9-0)
3. Kent City (Kent City, MI) (9-0)
4. Edison Academy (Detroit, MI) (7-1)
5. Kingsley (Kingsley, MI) (7-2)
6. Ecorse (Ecorse, MI) (7-2)
7. Belding (Belding, MI) (8-1)
8. Reed City (Reed City, MI) (7-2)
9. Olivet (Olivet, MI) (8-1)
10. Ovid-Elsie (Elsie, MI) (7-2)
11. Durand (Durand, MI) (7-2)
12. Ida (Ida, MI) (7-2)
13. Meridian (Sanford, MI) (6-2)
14. Boyne City (Boyne City, MI) (6-3)
15. Calumet (Calumet, MI) (7-2)
16. Central Montcalm (Stanton, MI) (7-2)
17. Michigan Collegiate (Warren, MI) (5-3)
18. Napoleon (Napoleon, MI) (5-3)
19. Caro (Caro, MI) (6-3)
20. Marine City (Marine City, MI) (6-3)
21. New Standard Academy (Flint, MI) (8-1)
22. Montague (Montague, MI) (5-4)
23. Pershing (Detroit, MI) (6-2)
24. Detroit Central (Detroit, MI) (6-2)
25. Columbia Central (Brooklyn, MI) (5-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, MI) (7-2)
2. Michigan Center (Michigan Center, MI) (8-0)
3. Jefferson (Monroe, MI) (8-1)
4. Ogemaw Heights (West Branch, MI) (7-1)
5. Richmond (Richmond, MI) (8-1)
6. Frankenmuth (Frankenmuth, MI) (8-1)
7. Summit Academy (Romulus, MI) (7-2)
8. Swan Valley (Saginaw, MI) (8-1)
9. Oakridge (Muskegon, MI) (6-3)
10. Flat Rock (Flat Rock, MI) (6-3)
11. Armada (Armada, MI) (6-3)
12. Berrien Springs (Berrien Springs, MI) (5-2)
13. Whitmore Lake (Whitmore Lake, MI) (7-2)
14. Tri County Area (Howard City, MI) (5-4)
15. Clare (Clare, MI) (5-3)
16. Kingsford (Kingsford, MI) (6-3)
17. Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI) (5-3)
18. Gladwin (Gladwin, MI) (5-4)
19. Negaunee (Negaunee, MI) (6-3)
20. Southeastern (Detroit, MI) (5-3)
21. Denby (Detroit, MI) (6-2)
22. Hazel Park (Hazel Park, MI) (6-3)
23. Yale (Yale, MI) (5-4)
24. Kelloggsville (Wyoming, MI) (6-3)
25. Hopkins (Hopkins, MI) (5-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) (9-0)
2. Williamston (Williamston, MI) (9-0)
3. Goodrich (Goodrich, MI) (8-0)
4. Ludington (Ludington, MI) (9-0)
5. Portland (Portland, MI) (9-0)
6. Haslett (Haslett, MI) (7-2)
7. Chelsea (Chelsea, MI) (8-1)
8. Harper Creek (Battle Creek, MI) (8-1)
9. Big Rapids (Big Rapids, MI) (8-1)
10. Escanaba (Escanaba, MI) (8-1)
11. Chandler Park Academy (Harper Woods, MI) (6-2)
12. Paw Paw (Paw Paw, MI) (6-3)
13. Godwin Heights (Wyoming, MI) (6-2)
14. Redford Union (Redford, MI) (7-2)
15. Lamphere (Madison Heights, MI) (6-3)
16. Edwardsburg (Edwardsburg, MI) (6-3)
17. St. Johns (St. Johns, MI) (5-4)
18. Freeland (Freeland, MI) (7-2)
19. Spring Lake (Spring Lake, MI) (6-3)
20. Fowlerville (Fowlerville, MI) (5-4)
21. Tecumseh (Tecumseh, MI) (6-3)
22. Three Rivers (Three Rivers, MI) (5-4)
23. Sexton (Lansing, MI) (6-3)
24. Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MI) (5-4)
25. Brandon (Ortonville, MI) (5-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. DeWitt (DeWitt, MI) (9-0)
2. Gaylord (Gaylord, MI) (9-0)
3. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (9-0)
4. Niles (Niles, MI) (9-0)
5. Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, MI) (8-1)
6. Fitzgerald (Warren, MI) (8-1)
7. East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) (7-2)
8. Adrian (Adrian, MI) (8-1)
9. Cedar Springs (Cedar Springs, MI) (8-1)
10. Thornapple Kellogg (Middleville, MI) (7-2)
11. Fenton (Fenton, MI) (6-2)
12. Lowell (Lowell, MI) (7-2)
13. Marysville (Marysville, MI) (7-2)
14. Mason (Mason, MI) (5-4)
15. Thurston (Redford, MI) (7-2)
16. Hastings (Hastings, MI) (6-3)
17. Riverview (Riverview, MI) (6-3)
18. Port Huron (Port Huron, MI) (6-3)
19. Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) (5-4)
20. Holly (Holly, MI) (6-3)
21. Marquette (Marquette, MI) (6-3)
22. Lincoln (Ypsilanti, MI) (6-3)
23. Zeeland West (Zeeland, MI) (6-3)
24. Linden (Linden, MI) (6-3)
25. Coopersville (Coopersville, MI) (4-5)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Carlson (Gibraltar, MI) (9-0)
2. South Lyon (South Lyon, MI) (9-0)
3. Dow (Midland, MI) (8-1)
4. Portage Central (Portage, MI) (9-0)
5. Dexter (Dexter, MI) (8-1)
6. Walled Lake Western (Walled Lake, MI) (7-2)
7. Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe, MI) (8-1)
8. Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, MI) (6-2)
9. Lakeland (White Lake, MI) (7-2)
10. Mott (Waterford, MI) (6-3)
11. Groves (Birmingham, MI) (6-3)
12. North Farmington (Farmington Hills, MI) (6-3)
13. Lakeview (St. Clair Shores, MI) (7-2)
14. Byron Center (Byron Center, MI) (6-3)
15. Franklin (Livonia, MI) (6-2)
16. Traverse City West (Traverse City, MI) (5-4)
17. Northview (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-4)
18. Cousino (Warren, MI) (6-3)
19. Muskegon (Muskegon, MI) (6-3)
20. Traverse City Central (Traverse City, MI) (4-4)
21. East Lansing (East Lansing, MI) (4-5)
22. Everett (Lansing, MI) (5-3)
23. Seaholm (Birmingham, MI) (5-4)
24. Heritage (Saginaw, MI) (4-5)
25. Mona Shores (Norton Shores, MI) (5-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Clarkston (Clarkston, MI) (8-1)
2. Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, MI) (9-0)
3. Hudsonville (Hudsonville, MI) (9-0)
4. Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, MI) (9-0)
5. Cass Tech (Detroit, MI) (9-0)
6. Adams (Rochester, MI) (7-2)
7. Saline (Saline, MI) (8-1)
8. Oxford (Oxford, MI) (7-2)
9. Rockford (Rockford, MI) (7-2)
10. West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI) (7-2)
11. Davison (Davison, MI) (8-1)
12. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (7-1)
13. East Kentwood (Kentwood, MI) (7-2)
14. Howell (Howell, MI) (7-1)
15. Farmington (Farmington, MI) (7-2)
16. Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, MI) (6-3)
17. Grand Ledge (Grand Ledge, MI) (6-2)
18. Brighton (Brighton, MI) (6-2)
19. Fordson (Dearborn, MI) (6-2)
20. Romeo (Romeo, MI) (6-3)
21. Woodhaven (Brownstown, MI) (7-2)
22. Northville (Northville, MI) (6-2)
23. Dakota (Macomb, MI) (6-3)
24. Utica (Utica, MI) (6-3)
25. Grandville (Grandville, MI) (4-5)